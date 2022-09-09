Get all the scoop on this season's format changes, costumes, panel, celebrities under the masks, and more.

Everything we know about The Masked Singer season 8

The Masked Singer season 8 is almost upon us, and the new episodes promise to be bigger and wackier than ever before.

As EW previously revealed, fans are in store for some major format changes, more celebrity guests than in previous years, and special themed nights, among other fun surprises.

Ahead of the show's return, EW is breaking down all of that and more — plus, what viewers need to know ahead of the new episodes.

When does the new season of The Masked Singer start and where can I watch?

The Masked Singer season 8 will premiere on Fox Wednesday Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will air weekly on Wednesdays in that same time slot afterwards. If you miss an episode airing live, you can catch up on the show with On Demand, FOX NOW, Hulu, as well as on FOX Entertainment's streaming platform, Tubi. On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, Hulu + Live, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.

The Masked Singer 'The Masked Singer' season 8 costumes. | Credit: FOX (3)

Is the format of the show the same?

Actually, the show is getting a major shakeup this season. In a first for the series, the new season will introduce what's being called a "King and Queen of The Masked Singer"-style competition with sudden eliminations and double unmaskings in every episode.

The way it will work, is that if there are three people competing, one person will be eliminated quickly, in the middle of the show. Next, the top two singers face off in a Battle Royale performance of the same song. The winner will be crowned the King or Queen of that episode and move on to the next week's competition against new competitors, and the other will unmask! The three finalists left standing after each round will compete in the Semi-Finals. More on the logistics of that, here.

What other new twists will there be?

Also new this season will be themed episodes that will influence the song choices, costumes, set designs, and maybe even provide clues as to who is under the mask. Confirmed theme nights include "Vegas Night," "Comedy Roast," "Hall Of Fame," "Muppets Night," "Andrew Lloyd Webber Night," "TV Themes," "'90s Night," "Thanksgiving" and "Fright Night."

Will the Golden Ear Trophy or first impression guesses from the panel be returning?

Sadly, no. EW can confirm those elements are not returning this season, although the much-beloved clue packages are.

THE MASKED SINGER From left: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Nick Cannon, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong. | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Will the same panel and host be returning?

What other celebrity guests will make an appearance?

Fox has confirmed that famous guest stars will include regulars Leslie Jordan and Joel McHale, as well as comedian Jon Lovitz, Andrew Lloyd Webber, the Muppets, Will Arnett, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, and Sheila E. Previous contestants Donny Osmond (season 1's Peacock), Tori Spelling (season 1's Unicorn), and Drew Carey (season 3's Llama) are also joining, although it's not been confirmed who could be joining the panel and who could be making a surprise cameo as part of a themed night.

Series executive producer Craig Plestis teased to EW that one unnamed celeb guest star is so exciting that the in-studio audience "literally went crazy" over them.

What are the new Masked Singer season 8 costumes?

This season will feature more celebrity contestants than any other season, clocking in at a whopping 22 Masked Singers! So far, Fox has confirmed those costumes will include Bride, Avocado, Venus Fly Trap, Sir Bugaboo, Scarecrow, Hedgehog, and Mummies. Check them all out here, and stay tuned for more.

Who are the celebrities under the masks?

For now, we can't say for sure, but Fox did confirm that this season's contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, 8 Gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Stay tuned for more clues as they come in.

What else is new?

Because this is The Masked Singer, season 8 will also feature an actual living and breathing goat delivering clues.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: