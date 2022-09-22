The complete list of clues for every The Masked Singer season 8 contestant
Many things have changed on The Masked Singer stage over the years, but one thing has remained mercifully the same — the clue packages.
Each season, all of the contestants get their own batch of cryptic hints and references to help the audience at home figure out who is under the masks, and season 8 is no different. And like each season before it, EW is rounding up all of the info to be gleaned from each clue package, as well as what happens during the singers' time on stage, and the latest guesses from panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke.
Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about each of these new contestants. Can you figure out who's under the mask?
Harp
Clue package:
- "Life does have a funny way of putting you exactly where you need to be," she says to start the first clue package
- She's shown being judged at the pearly gates of Heaven
- She auditioned for "the biggest show in the world" as a teen, but she didn't "fit the mold" and was turned down
- She's shown dancing, and later seen wiping tears away
- Even though she was devastated, Harp later got the opportunity of a lifetime and became "an idol for anyone that felt like an outsider"
- "The no's in my life made me stronger, but I am not taking no for an answer tonight"
- Binoculars, a call sheet listing Harp in a leading role, two bouquets of roses, a person wearing a witch's hat, and 3D glasses all appear in the first clue package
On stage:
- First performance: "Perfect" by Pink
- What accomplishment are you most proud of? "I think maybe the award I won for my acting. No, no, no. Actually, the one I won for my singing. Wait, no, no, no. It's probably the one for my comedy because I got to share that with my besties," she said.
Judges' guesses: Queen Latifah, Jordin Sparks, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson
Hedgehog
Clue package:
- "It's so special to be here tonight, but this isn't my first big premiere," he says to start the first package
- "Some say this show is mad, [but] this is probably one of the more normal things that I've ever done"
- Says he's been naked in Playboy; is part of "one of the biggest groups of all time" that has sold out the Hollywood Bowl and Sydney Opera House; and he's been a part of the Olympics
- Says he has a cult following and a celebrity one that includes Jimmy Fallon, Bradley Cooper, Kate Beckinsale, Tina Fey, and Elon Musk
- He says he's here to sing a song, just like that one time he did that with "the Queen"
- A python, a Club Hedgehog sign, an acoustic guitar, a knight, an exploding parrot, a beer, and a dancer dressed as Queen Elizabeth II all appear in the first clue package
On stage:
- First performance: "Love Me Do" by The Beatles
- Which award means the most to you? "Well, I won a Tony and a Grammy," he said.
Judges' guesses: Ringo Starr, Elton John, Eric Idle, Bill Nighy
Hummingbird
Clue package:
- "I'm excited for the kickoff of season 8, because I promise you, this Hummingbird knows a thing or two about competition. It's in my DNA," he says to start the first clue package
- Says he got his start with help from Shaq and a "patriotic team that felt like family"
- "Together, we dominated the Super Bowl"
- Says his career has been "a revelation" but he's only human and "so nervous" to step on the Masked Singer stage tonight — says it's "all or nothing"
- A speaker, a cleat, cowboy hats, a locker room, a pile of footballs, a scoreboard that says 71 on it, a Ring Pop, and a football stadium all appear in the first clue package
On stage:
- First performance: "I Don't Want to Be" by Gavin DeGraw
- What in your golden trophy room do you cherish the most? "My special awards that are out of this world. They're not exactly golden, they're silver, but that doesn't mean second place," he said.
Judges' guesses: Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Deion Sanders, Chad Kroeger
Knight
Clue package:
- "I can't believe it's taken me eight seasons to be on The Masked Singer. I was holding out for the hosting gig, but Nick keeps having babies, so I guess he's not going anywhere," he says to start the first clue package
- Says he is supposed to list off why he's so famous — he's a Shakespearean actor, he's done multiple "walks of fame," done movies and TV and worked with George Lucas — but he says there's lots he hasn't done
- Says he's never thrown a chair on national TV (it was actually two chairs because he's a "passionate man"), never sold a body part for profit ("it was a charitable donation"), and never ridden a golden goose while singing showtunes, but there's a first time for everything
- A Shakespeare bust, the solar system, a police badge, a tape labeled "Covers," and a fake hand all appear in the first clue package
On stage:
- First performance: "Puttin' on the Ritz" by Fred Astaire
- What do you cherish more: the big awards or the small ones? "I love all the awards. Every single one. The big ones, the small ones. I have a little tiny one from my native country embedded in my chest," he said.
Judges' guesses: David Hasselhoff, William Shatner, Jerry Springer, "Weird Al" Yankovic
