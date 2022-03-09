What to Watch: The Masked Singer returns with a new season and new twists

It's hard to believe The Masked Singer is already on season 7, and harder still to believe that it's happening tonight. But here we are, and TV's favorite guessing game is returning with an all-new twist — each new costume will be categorized into one of three groups: The Good, The Bad or The Cuddly. Tonight's premiere episode will feature five new characters from each category duking it out to further themselves in the competition. Tune in on Fox to play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke — who all make their return to The Masked Singer stage this season. Let the games begin!