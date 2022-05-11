From when and where to watch, to the biggest clues and best guesses for the finalists' true identities.

Everything to know before The Masked Singer season 7 finale — plus our guesses for who's under the masks

THE MASKED SINGER The Masked Singer type TV Show network Fox genre Reality

It's all come down to this.

The battle between the Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly on season 7 of The Masked Singer has drawn to a close, with Team Good living up to its name and blowing the competition out of the water. That's right — not one, not two, but three different competitors from the group have nabbed spots in the finale.

Ahead of the final showdown next Wednesday — tonight's episode is the "Road to the Finals" special and won't feature an elimination — EW is breaking down everything you need to know about each of the finalists, from their biggest clues, to panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger's guesses so far, to our own predictions as to who is under each mask.

Firefly Firefly on 'The Masked Singer'

Firefly

First up is Firefly, who made a splash (or two) in the first batch of contestants. She sure kept things interesting in those early episodes. In the season premiere, Firefly had a medical issue arise on stage and had to stop mid-performance of "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan. Thankfully, she was fine, and was later able to finish her song to close out the episode (and she sounded incredible, to boot). Then, in a later episode when it was announced she'd be going to a duel with the Ram, she promptly left the stage without warning. As host Nick Cannon and the Ram awkwardly stood there waiting for her to return, the panelists debated what could have happened to have the star vocalist end up in the bottom two. Eventually, the vibrant bug made her return, and no explanation was given for her mysterious absence. It's been a while since we've seen her, but one way or another, she'll be sure to light up the stage next Wednesday.

Big clues: A program for live comedy at the Apollo Theater; a picture of Tyler Perry; a figurine of the Statue of Liberty; a microphone; men in a crown, eye patch, and an astronaut helmet with bunny ears; a mirror with dragonfly wings on it; a picture of Kanye West; money; a fire alarm; two skateboards (one purple and one grey); a skate park; and TNT

Judges' guesses: Alicia Keys, Aisha Tyler, Monica, Keyshia Cole, Lauryn Hill, Ciara

Our guess: Teyana Taylor. She has worked with both Tyler Perry and Kanye West, and all of the skateboarding clues could refer to her throwing herself a skateboard-themed birthday party on MTV's Sweet Sixteen reality show. As a child, the New York-born Taylor took part in some high profile talent competitions, most notably at Harlem's Apollo Theater. Her initials are also T and T, which would explain the TNT clue in the third package.

THE MASKED SINGER Ringmaster on 'The Masked Singer' | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Ringmaster

From the moment she stepped foot on the Masked Singer stage, Ringmaster has blown the judges away with her singing talent and completely stumped them on her true identity. It doesn't help that her song choices have run the gamut from "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus to "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj to "I Will Always Love You" by Dolly Parton. Who knows what she'll conjure up from her bag of tricks for the finale.

Big clues: A coffee mug with Miley Cyrus' picture and the outline of Montana on it; a tic-tac-toe board with an X in the center; a bottle of "Sweet Southern"; several bowls of cereal (including one of Fruit Loops); a Golden State class C driver's license; a black book with a laugh-cry emoji on it; a chalkboard that says "NASA" on it; a hula hoop; a "Welcome to Nashville" sign; an elf with a no-entry sign; and an "A++" sign

Judges' guesses: Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette, Zara Larsson, Sarah Hyland, Maren Morris

Our guess: Hayley Orrantia. The star of The Goldbergs was on season 1 of The X Factor, did background vocals for Miley Cyrus on Disney's Hannah Montana Forever soundtrack, and she has a song called "Strong, Sweet, and Southern." The no-entry elf could refer to her movie Christmas Is Canceled.

THE MASKED SINGER The Prince on 'The Masked Singer' | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

The Prince

Last, but certainly not least, is the Prince. Clearly a performer, this royal toad has owned the stage and brought the energy since his debut a few weeks ago. He's tackled everything from Stevie Wonder to Ricky Martin, so there's no telling what he'll do in the finale, but one thing is for certain — it's sure to be a ribbiting good time!

Big clues: A ball that says "Mars" on it; a workout tape that sells for $20.06; a giant diamond ring; various workout equipment; Carnegie Hall; an airplane; bats; a watch; a glowing high-five; "traveled to scary places;" a Jamie Lee Curtis shout-out; and on-stage references to baseball and hotels

Judges' guesses: Enrique Iglesias, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Niall Horan, Darren Criss, JC Chasez, Ben Platt, Andrew Rannells

Our guess: Cheyenne Jackson. The reference to a hotel and going to "scary places" could hint at his role in American Horror Story: Hotel, his movie United 93 came out in 2006 ($20.06?), and he guest-starred on the show Life on Mars. The baseball clues could refer to his starring role on Broadway's Damn Yankees. Jackson has also sold out Carnegie Hall twice, and he's also starring in the upcoming film Borderlands with none other than Jamie Lee Curtis.

The season 7 finale airs on Fox on Wednesday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Related content: