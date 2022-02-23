Get all the scoop on new costumes, premiere date, panelists, celebrities under the masks, and more.

Everything we know about The Masked Singer season 7

The Masked Singer is set to return for its seventh season, and this time around, there's a twist that is at once good, bad, and cuddly.

Ahead of the show's return, EW is breaking down all of that and more — from when and where to watch, to all the new costumes, to all the twists to expect from this newest edition of Fox's zany masked celeb singing competition.

Be sure to check back, because this page will be updated as more information comes in.

When does the new season of The Masked Singer start and where can I watch?

The Masked Singer returns Wednesday, March 9 (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Will the same panel and host be returning?

Yes! Nick Cannon is returning as host, and Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke are back as panelists. The show always features a starry guest panelist lineup, but no one has been officially confirmed just yet. Stay tuned!

'The Masked Singer' returning panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, host Nick Cannon, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong.

What are the new Masked Singer season 7 costumes?

Usually, the costumes are put into groups — Group A, Group B, sometimes Group C — but this season, they have been delineated into teams: Good, Bad, or Cuddly. A special sneak peek episode that aired on Fox on Feb. 20 revealed the following costumes for each team:

Good:

Members of Team Good include (from left) Firefly, McTerrier, and The Prince, as well as two unannounced costumes.

Bad:

The "bad guys" this season are Cyclops (left), Ram (center), and Queen Cobra (right). Fox has also confirmed a Jack in the Box costume is a member of Team Bad, and there is still one yet-to-be-revealed singer rounding out the group.

Cuddly:

From left to right, this team's members are Thingamabob, Lemur, Space Bunny, and Baby Mammoth. There is still one more cuddly face still to be revealed.

Who is under the masks?

Obviously, we don't know that yet for sure. But the sneak peek episode did offer the first clues for some of the characters, below:

McTerrier: A blue electric guitar with the Union Jack on it

The Prince: A blue and white letterman jacket with the number 30 on it

Firefly: A sparkly tiara with three pink jewels on it

Cyclops: A pirate's treasure map that has the words "200 North; 4 South" on it, as well as mountains, palm trees, a skull and crossbones, and a sparrow

Queen Cobra: A comic book-like sketch of a Superman-esque hero with a question mark on his uniform

Ram: Blue football helmet with yellow lettering and the number 6

Space Bunny: A pink neon sign in the shape of North Carolina

Baby Mammoth: Sparkly red flats reminiscent of Dorothy's shoes in Wizard of Oz

Thingamabob: A photo of Dwayne Johnson

Lemur: A ring light

Is the format the same?

Fans of the show will recall that last season — for the first time ever — there were two groups who never competed against the other and slowly got whittled down to just two finalists, one from each group. This season, with its three separate "teams," will be different. The teams are battling against each other as a group, so there won't be one week of all Team Good performances or Team Bad or Team Cuddly, like there was last season. Exactly how that will play out or what it means for the finale remains to be seen.

