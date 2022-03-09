The complete list of clues for every The Masked Singer season 7 contestant
Welcome back, cybersleuths!
The Masked Singer is officially back for its seventh season, and with it comes 15 new masked contestants whose true identities need revealing.
As always, EW has you covered for all of your clue needs along the way. Each week, we'll update the below list with all the info given from the latest clue packages, as well as what happens during the singers' time on stage and panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke's latest (bad) guesses of each of the contestants' identities.
So, without further ado, let's get those search engines fired up and dive right in.
Thingamabob
Clue package:
- The first clue package is a wildlife commercial aimed at saving the Thingamabob (the proceeds go to Robin Thicke's wardrobe)
- "Being taken from its natural habitat, it now has to fend for itself"
- A voiceover says we don't know what exactly it is but it's "precious and needs to be protected"
- "For only a couple quarters a day, you can watch this creature adapt and flourish into the future"
- The Bulldog from season 5 (who turned out to be host Nick Cannon) is shown walking around hunting the Thingamabob
- An ornament of Hotel California, a tackle box, a fishing net, a tip jar with a bell on it, and a bald eagle all appear in the first package
On stage:
- First performance: "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi
- Of his performance: "Rock music was something I grew up with and it transformed me. So for me, I want my voice to be the biggest clue," he said.
Judges' guesses: James Hetfield, Chris Jericho, Terrell Owens
McTerrier
Clue package:
- McTerrier's first clue package is a commercial for an absorbent towel called "The Terry Towel"
- "What's up, dogs? If you're like me, always on the move and making a mess, you're gonna love my Terry Towel," he says
- "It's super absorbent, all purpose, and works like a charm"
- "It can clean anything, right up to the edge"
- He's shown doing a magic trick with the towels and a sparkling candle
- A gold record, an ax with a gold star on it, and a fancy red cake appear in the first package
On stage:
- First performance: "Working for the Weekend" by Loverboy
- When asked if he plays the drums: "I play many instruments to make my art, so it's safe to say I'm an artist," he said in a Scottish accent.
Judges' guesses: Mike Myers, Ewan McGregor, Flea
Cyclops
Clue package:
- His first clue package is a commercial for "Cydrops"
- "Are you tired of always being cast as the villain? Lumped in with the baddies? Forced to lurk under dusty beds?"
- A backup dancer is shown sleeping on a bed cuddling with a pink teddy bear
- There's a cubby with popcorn, a basketball, cupcakes, a diorama of a solar system, an artist's mannequin, a "Piggies on the Run" game, a toy robot, and other toys and puzzles on it
- A closeup is given to a comic book called "Beware Cyclops, Evil Beastie." It is the 22 June 2017 issue and features 86 big pages. It sells for $2.57
- "I'll always be a baddie. Cydrops, watch your life change before your very eye"
- A compass pointing southeast, a picture of a sea turtle with a cowboy hat, and a 4 oz bottle of "Cydrops" also appear in the first package
On stage:
- First performance: "My Sacrifice" by Creed
- Why'd he choose Cyclops: "Growing up, I connected with monsters more than heroes. I was the kind of kid that was disappointed at the end of Beauty and the Beast when he turned handsome," he said.
Judges' guesses: William Zabka, Danny McBride, Robert Dyrdek
Firefly
Clue package:
- Her first clue package is a commercial for a charger called "On the Fly"
- "It's not always easy keeping my antennas glowing — even the goodies have bad days"
- "Nothing is worse than running on empty with my busy schedule"
- Says the product keeps her going when she fades, but "it makes me shine like the star I am"
- She's shown getting plugged in and glowing and sparkling all over
- A program for live comedy at the Apollo Theater, a picture of Tyler Perry, a figurine of the Statue of Liberty, a microphone, and men in a crown, eye patch, and an astronaut helmet with bunny ears all appear in the first package
- During her first performance, she had a medical issue on stage and had to come back later to finish
On stage:
- First performance: "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan
- After she finished the performance: "Thank you so much. I've been performing all my life and it feels amazing every time I step on stage," she said.
Judges' guesses: Alicia Keys, Aisha Tyler, Monica
Ram
Clue package:
- First clue package is a commercial for a razor called the "Ramscaper"
- "Hey girl. Is your man as scruffy as a billy goat before his yearly shearing?"
- "Do you wish you were sporting the sweet look of a real ram?"
- He says a Papa Ram taught him everything he knows, including the art of a ramscaping, and he's been following in his "hoof-prints" his whole life
- "From small, young buck to real-deal ram. Ramscaper: don't be a sheep, be a ram"
- A mirror with antlers, a sign for Hamlet x Macbeth, a referee denoting a touchdown, a piggybank called "Quarter Return," and a horse figurine appear in the first package
On stage:
- First performance: "I Want You to Want Me" by Cheap Trick
- After his performance: "In my entire life, I've heard boos, I've heard cheers, but I'm used to telling stories under these lights and I've worked my whole life to get to where I am today," he said.
Judges' guesses: Jim Harbaugh, Matthew Stafford, Peyton Manning
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Episode Recaps
Celebs compete in this reality-singing TV show while wearing elaborate costumes to conceal their identities. Can you guess the celebrity behind the mask?
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
|airs
|
|network
|
Comments