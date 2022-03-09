The complete list of clues for every The Masked Singer season 7 contestant

The Masked Singer is officially back for its seventh season , and with it comes 15 new masked contestants whose true identities need revealing.

As always, EW has you covered for all of your clue needs along the way. Each week, we'll update the below list with all the info given from the latest clue packages, as well as what happens during the singers' time on stage and panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke's latest (bad) guesses of each of the contestants' identities.