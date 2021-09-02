The Masked Singer season 6 to introduce shocking new elimination twist

Meet the Take It Off Buzzer.

It's hard to believe, but things are about to get even more chaotic on The Masked Singer stage.

EW can exclusively reveal a new twist for the show's upcoming sixth season: the Take It Off Buzzer. If one of the panelists is completely certain they know who a contestant is, they can hit the buzzer at any time during the competition and give the name. If they are correct, that contestant has to unmask immediately and will leave the competition right then and there, and the panelist who guessed correctly gets two points toward the Golden Ear Trophy.

But the stakes are high — if they are wrong, the contestant remains masked and the panelist will lose two points towards the Golden Ear Trophy. The new buzzer can only be used once in Group A and once in Group B, meaning not every panelist will get a shot at using the buzzer.

"The whole idea to introduce this is just to add spontaneity. Our panel keeps saying, 'I know who it is,' but we wanted to put them to the test," executive producer Craig Plestis tells EW. "So the Take It Off Buzzer can be used any time in the show, anytime. As long as that contestant's on the stage, and [the panelist] thinks they know who that person is, they can hit that buzzer." He also teases that, in addition to losing two points, there will also be an additional penalty if the buzzer is used and an incorrect guess is made, but he won't say what that is just yet. "It's something that is absolutely humiliating," he teases.

According to showrunner James Breen, the twist makes for some very shocking moments in season 6. "It's a very fun addition this season, and very dramatic on a couple of occasions," he says, with Plestis adding that it took all of the panelists "by surprise."

So, if a panelist uses the buzzer and gets it right and sends someone home unexpectedly, is there still a normal elimination, meaning there'd hypothetically be two eliminations in one night? "Possibly. Yeah, anything can happen on The Masked Singer. There's no rules," says Plestis.

The Masked Singer returns for its sixth season on Fox with a special two-night premiere on Sept. 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And before that, fans will get a 30-minute sneak peek at the new season — including the final costume reveal — live across all time zones at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, after the FOX NFL Sunday double-header on Sept. 12.

