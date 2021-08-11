Plus, EW has all the info about the two-night season premiere and the finale.

See two wild new costumes for The Masked Singer season 6

Move over, Aflac, there's a new duck coming to America's television screens this fall.

When The Masked Singer returns for its sixth season next month, EW can exclusively reveal that a very regal Mallard and an adorable bejeweled Hamster will be among the contestants. With its top hat and monocle, Mallard is sort of reminiscent of season 2's Fox. And with Hamster's sparkly headphones and accessories, it looks like they're ready to jam. Check out both costumes below.

The zany masked celebrity singing competition — once again featuring Nick Cannon as host and Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg as panelists — will kick off with a two-night premiere on Sept. 22 and 23. The Wednesday night premiere will feature a shocking double unmasking, and Thursday night the group will be joined by two new Wildcards. The Wildcard contestants, which join at random times throughout the competition, first appeared in season 5.

This season will feature just two groups of contestants, Group A and Group B. For the first time in Masked Singer history, the winner of Group A will face off against the winner of Group B in an ultimate Mask-Off Face-Off in the season finale. Of just having two finalists this season, executive producer Craig Plestis tells EW, "It's almost like we have three finales in our show. We have a winner from Group A and Group B, and they'll then be going head-to-head almost like a prizefight to see who is the Masked Singer [in the finale]. But the great thing is, they'll be taking on each other, and they've never sat on the same stage together until that moment."

Showrunner James Breen adds, "I think it's not a format that would have always worked on the show, but we had such great singers this season that we knew that whoever made it into that final two, it could be all about these beautiful voices and performances, and it would still sustain a really good finale."

In addition to Mallard and Hamster, TMS has also revealed the Dalmatian. Stay tuned for more costume reveals in the coming weeks, which EW can reveal are some of the largest ever seen on the show.

The Masked Singer season 6 debuts Sept. 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

