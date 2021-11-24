Here's what's in store for Banana Split, Bull, Skunk, and Queen of Hearts.

What to expect from The Masked Singer season 6's final episodes

The Masked Singer Close this dialog window Streaming Options

There are only three episodes left in The Masked Singer's sixth season, but there's still a lot of show left to look forward to.

For starters, the Fox series is taking its own Thanksgiving break this week, so there is no new episode. But things return with a bang on Dec. 1, when the Group A finals air. For the first time ever, unmasked celebrities will be singing with the masked competitors. Jesse McCartney (formerly known as the season 3 fan-favorite Turtle) and two-time Grammy winner Michael Bolton will be duetting with Bull and Skunk, respectively.

EW previously revealed a hint that will be given in that episode from Bolton's duet partner. Turns out Skunk might not be so unfamiliar to him. "This isn't the first time I've sang with Michael Bolton, but he doesn't know that," she teases. (Check out our full roundup of all the clues for the remaining contestants.)

THE MASKED SINGER Bull performs on 'The Masked Singer' season 6 | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Then, on Dec. 8, it will be the Group B finalists' turn to duke it out and duet with music superstars. Queen of Hearts and Banana Split will be singing with The Masked Singer panelists Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, respectively.

However, just because the competition officially ends Dec. 15, doesn't mean the show is over. The Masked Singer is getting festive with a special two-hour Christmas extravaganza, which will include never-before-seen holiday performances from favorite contestants. Viewers can sing along to their favorite songs (and all-new ones) and get in the spirit with season's greetings from celebrities in the Masked family, hilarious bloopers, behind-the-scenes footage, and a rendition of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" that is not to be missed.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong airs Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — on EW's What to Watchpodcast.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: