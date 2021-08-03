The Masked Singer season 6 continues production amid 12 positive COVID-19 cases

It is the show's first season since season 3 to feature a limited in-person audience.

The show must go on.

Despite 12 positive COVID-19 cases on set, production on The Masked Singer season 6 has not been delayed and is still slated to wrap shooting Aug. 11, EW has confirmed. The news was first reported by Insider.

"The safety of the entire cast and crew has been and will continue to be our number one priority," Fox Entertainment said in a statement. "We work closely with local and state officials and the unions to ensure we have the safest environment possible."

The latest season of the hit singing competition and mystery identity show began production at the end of June. It is the first season since season 3 to feature a limited in-person audience, but audience members are required to show a negative COVID test and proof of vaccination before entering. For the last two seasons, on account of the pandemic, the audience was entirely virtual.

The news comes as many hit shows — including Netflix's Bridgerton and the upcoming season of American Horror Story — have had to shut down production amid confirmed on-set cases and a rise in COVID infections in the country. It's unclear which 12 people have tested positive, but according a report in Variety, the cases are said to be a mix of community exposure and a few that were listed as workplace exposure.

Last season saw a brief change of host for The Masked Singer when Niecy Nash stepped in while Nick Cannon recovered from COVID-19. Season 6 is slated to begin with a special two-night premiere Sept. 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

