The complete list of clues for every The Masked Singer season 6 contestant
Can you guess who is under the masks?
The Masked Singer is back for its sixth season, which means a whole new batch of celebrities in wild costumes whose true identity viewers must uncover.
As always, EW has you covered for all of your clue needs along the way. Each week, we'll update the below list with all the info given from the latest clue packages, as well as what happens during the singers' time on stage and the panelists' latest (bad) guesses of each of the contestants' identities.
So fire up those search engines and put on your thinking caps, because it's time to unmask 16 new costumes.
Skunk
Clue package:
- Skunk's first clue package is very glamorous
- "I chose to be the skunk because I relate to the duality, the yin and yang"
- A man is seen reading a newspaper with the headline "Has the Golden Ear Winner Lost Her Mind?"
- She says there are two sides to every story, and she's here to tell hers
- Also says she's "seen it all" over the years
- There are misconceptions that she's "quick to get into a fight" but she says "honey, that couldn't be further from the truth"
- "You don't always have to react when provoked," she says as she hits a guy with her tail
- She's shown spraying a pink bottle of "hater spray" as she says she's ready to get back out there and "make it do what it do, boo" after taking time off to be with family
- A gold train set, a very expensive-looking pink bag with gold detailing, a first class ticket from Seoul to Masked Singer, a vase with a "D" on it, and lots of fight scenes appear in the first package
On stage:
- First performance: Sang "Diamonds" by Sam Smith
- On why she wanted to do The Masked Singer: "I felt like it was time for me to make a big leap and do something that I hadn't done in a long time."
Judges' guesses: Faith Evans, Mary J Blige, Toni Braxton, Sade
Octopus
Clue package:
- First clue package is very groovy and '70s-inspired
- "I wanted to become the Octopus because eight is a lucky number and I think I'm a lucky guy"
- Says he reached success at a very young age and he felt like he had it all
- "Everyone took me smiling as me not being serious"
- He's shown dancing around and goofing off
- He says people wanted him out and he fell pretty hard, and had to learn to let go of his ego
- He's shown tied to a cement block underwater, but when he rises again the guys give him a high five
- A gold telephone, seaweed, disco balls, a stack of cards with the eight of clubs on top, a shark, and ABC blocks appear in the first package
On stage:
- First performance: Sang "Tutti Frutti" by Little Richard
- On why he wanted to do The Masked Singer: "My mom. It's her favorite show."
Judges' guesses: Dennis Rodman, Dwight Howard, Shaquille O'Neal
Pufferfish
Clue package:
- First clue package is spaceship-themed
- "I'm excited about becoming the Pufferfish because I know a thing or two about defending myself"
- She says for most of her life she wanted to blend in but couldn't
- "I was the weird kid in science class who messed up all the experiments," she says
- She says her voice was "always different, not necessarily in a good way" as she's shown at a mic when a high-pitched feedback noise forces everyone to cover their ears
- Pufferfish says she had to learn to "stand up" for herself and hopes she "stands out"
- A disco ball, a scale with two beakers on it, a boomerang, an erupting volcano, a white guitar that says "guitarra" on it, and lots of dry ice science experiments all appear in the first package
On stage:
- First performance: Sang "Say So" by Doja Cat
- On why she chose Pufferfish: "Because she is queen of the sea."
Judges' guesses: Paula Abdul, Issa Rae, Maya Rudolph, Jessica Alba
Mother Nature
Clue package:
- First clue package is set in an ethereal forest
- "I'm excited to be Mother Nature because I've done it all. As seasons changed, so did I"
- She says the one thing she's never had the chance to be is a mother
- Says it took her a long time to come to terms with that, until she realized "the family that I already have" — she says this as a picture of season 2's winner Wayne Brady (the Fox) is shown
- Says she's protective of the ones that she loves
- "If you come after them all cray cray, this whole limb of shame will come your way, honey"
- She holds up two fingers as lightning flashes around her
- "Tonight I'm going to blossom because, darling, life is good"
- A giant penny from 1972, a neon hummingbird, a reindeer, a raccoon, a bunny, glowing lights, a firecracker, rain, and intense sunshine all appear in the first package
On stage:
- First performance: Sang "I'm Coming Out" by Diana Ross
- On why she chose Mother Nature: "Because Mother Nature is a force to be reckoned with. She's beautiful and scary at the same time."
Judges' guesses: Aisha Tyler, Tiffany Haddish, Chelsea Handler, Tracee Ellis Ross
Bull
Clue package:
- First clue package is set on the sea
- "I grew up in a small, small town that was surrounded by cows. Most people in the town didn't really go anywhere, but I always had bigger dreams"
- Says he left in search of his destiny
- "The doors I knocked on simply didn't open"
- Says he heard no again and again but he didn't give up
- "I became my own boss and eventually Hollywood and even Forbes took notice"
- A flag with his face, a portrait of him, a map of Cooperstown, a bunch of doors, a rainbow colored sky of stars, season 3's Astronaut (Hunter Hayes), and a lion all appear in the first package
On stage:
- First performance: Sang "Drops of Jupiter" by Train
- On why he did The Masked Singer: "Well, Nick, you might find this as a huge surprise, but I'm actually quite shy about singing, so..."
Judges' guesses: Brian Littrell, Sisqó, Dwayne Johnson
