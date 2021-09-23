The complete list of clues for every The Masked Singer season 6 contestant

The Masked Singer is back for its sixth season, which means a whole new batch of celebrities in wild costumes whose true identity viewers must uncover.

As always, EW has you covered for all of your clue needs along the way. Each week, we'll update the below list with all the info given from the latest clue packages, as well as what happens during the singers' time on stage and the panelists' latest (bad) guesses of each of the contestants' identities.