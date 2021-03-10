The Masked Singer season 5 opener teases first look at the new wildcard contestants

When the fifth season of The Masked Singer debuts tonight, the show wastes no time in laying out the exciting new changes in store.

In the opening scene, which EW is debuting exclusively below, we are introduced to the 10 all-new contestants, and, for the first time, we're given a glimpse at the super secret wildcard contestants.

"Now this world is changing in ways you'll never see coming," host Nick Cannon — who is temporarily being replaced by Niecy Nash to start the season as he recovers from COVID-19 —says in a voiceover. "Surprises around every corner, all to make you guess who's behind the mask. But no one is safe, because we're introducing characters so talented and so secret I can't even show them to you."

These surprise wildcards take the stage at the end of the show for a chance to unseat another contestant in the group and join the race for the golden mask trophy, possibly upending the whole competition.

The clip also shows the first snippets of Cluedle-Doo in action. Also new this season, this delightful rooster is "a mask not here to sing, but to disrupt the game completely," per the clip. Throughout the season, this costumed celebrity gives the audience extra new clues that the panelists don't see, and sometimes crashes the stage to help — or mess with — the panelists.

And, as if that wasn't enough, the opener also reveals a few more stats about this season's contestants, including: A combined net worth over $600 million, 8 marriages, 25 gold and platinum records, 459 tattoos, over 55 million records sold, 26 Grammy nominations, over 198 million followers, 3 Grammy wins, 4 Oscar nominations, 3 Emmy nominations, 1 Oscar win, 9 divorces, and 146 toes(?).

Check out the clip above the full opener to the season 5 premiere, which airs on Fox tonight at 8 p.m.

