See the very first costumes from The Masked Singer season 5

The new season of the show starts March 10 on Fox.

By Lauren Huff
February 16, 2021 at 03:00 PM EST
The Masked Singer

Season 5 of The Masked Singer is fast approaching, and to celebrate, EW's got the exclusive first look at the first two costumes.

Let us introduce you to Chameleon and Grandpa Monster! The groovy and glitzy Chameleon is the first of its kind on the U.S. version of the hit singing competition show (check out its UK counterpart), but Grandpa Monster joins the extended TMS Monster family, which previously included season 1's Monster and season 3's Miss Monster.

Credit: FOX
Credit: FOX

Regular host Nick Cannon will be officially presiding over the season, but not on every episode. Guest host Niecy Nash, who is stepping in for Cannon while he recovers from COVID-19, will kick off the new season, which promises to have lots of surprises and changes in store. Original panelists Ken JeongJenny McCarthyNicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke are all returning as well.

And, just like in season 4, the coronavirus pandemic has left the show audience-less, but fans will once again be joining the festivities virtually and voting from home.

Season 5 is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 10, from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and will be followed up by the series premiere of Game of Talents, hosted by Masked Singer season 2 winner Wayne Brady.

