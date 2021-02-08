Everything to know about The Masked Singer season 5
The next season of The Masked Singer just got a premiere date.
It seems like we just bid adieu to Sun, Mushroom, Crocodile and the other masks of season 4 of The Masked Singer, but it's already time to welcome a new crop of contestants!
That's right, season 5 of the smash Fox hit is just around the corner. To prepare, EW has rounded up all of the info we know so far about the upcoming season. Keep checking back, because this page will be updated as more information comes in.
When does the new season start and where can I watch?
Season 5 is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 10, at 8-9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
Will the same panel and host be returning?
Regular host Nick Cannon will be officially presiding over the season, but not on every episode. Part of the season will feature guest host Niecy Nash, who is stepping in for Cannon while he recovers from COVID-19. Original panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke are all returning as well.
What are the new costumes?
What else can we expect from the season?
Series executive producer Craig Plestis teased a bit about what fans can expect from the new season during an interview with EW in December. He confirmed that the new season would once again feature the Golden Ear trophy, where the panelists battle it out to see who can guess the most first impressions of the contestants' identities correctly. "As presently planned the Golden Ear will return, and we're very excited by that. Also, there's going to be some new elements added in to season 5 that I can't tell you yet, because we're just defining it a little bit more," he teased. "For casting, just so you know, there's going to be a couple unbelievable surprises that we've never done before. Unbelievable. [In season 4], we had some incredible singers. The profiles of these singers were better than any season before and that bar is high, and we're trying to surpass that bar for season 5 as well."
