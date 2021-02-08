Everything to know about The Masked Singer season 5

That's right, season 5 of the smash Fox hit is just around the corner. To prepare, EW has rounded up all of the info we know so far about the upcoming season. Keep checking back, because this page will be updated as more information comes in.

Series executive producer Craig Plestis teased a bit about what fans can expect from the new season during an interview with EW in December. He confirmed that the new season would once again feature the Golden Ear trophy, where the panelists battle it out to see who can guess the most first impressions of the contestants' identities correctly. "As presently planned the Golden Ear will return, and we're very excited by that. Also, there's going to be some new elements added in to season 5 that I can't tell you yet, because we're just defining it a little bit more," he teased. "For casting, just so you know, there's going to be a couple unbelievable surprises that we've never done before. Unbelievable. [In season 4], we had some incredible singers. The profiles of these singers were better than any season before and that bar is high, and we're trying to surpass that bar for season 5 as well."