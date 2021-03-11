Everything you need to help guess who is under each mask.

The complete list of clues for every The Masked Singer season 5 contestant

Ready to figure out who is behind the mask of every season 5 contestant on The Masked Singer?

That's right: Fox's zany singing competition and celebrity guessing game is back for another season, and as always EW has you covered for all your clue needs.

Each week, we'll be updating the below list with all the info gleaned from the latest clue packages, as well as what happens during the singers' time on stage and the panelists' latest (bad) guesses of each of the contestants' identities.

So get out your deerstalkers and don your best Sherlock Holmes impersonation, because it's time to solve the mystery of who is in the run for the Golden Mask trophy.

Russian Doll

Clue package:

"Oh, oh hey there! Sorry, I wasn't expecting you," they say to start the first clue package

Says they've been doing their own thing for quite some time

In the beginning of their career they were the "hottest toy," and a sign for Mizfitz Toyz Store is seen in the background

"Mmm, those were the days"

They were controlled like a puppet, but "as much as they tried to put me in a box, I just didn't fit"

Says they were cast aside as they're shown next to a boat wheel

A milk jug, breadsticks, recycle bins with the word "Office" on them, blue puppet strings, dogs, bears, Transformers, trains, Jack in the Boxes, and other toys all appear in the first package

There's a Garden State Highway sign next to a bench that says "Coming to a country near you" which features Russian Doll in a cowboy hat

"Turns out, I can still sell out without being a total sellout"

On stage:

First performance: Sang "Man in the Mirror" by Michael Jackson

When asked which one of them makes the decisions, one of them says, "Our ideas work very well together. You see what our dynamic is now."

Cluedle-Doo's clue: A Russian Doll can sometimes have 15 replicas of itself

Judges' guesses: Lady A, Gwen Stefani and Tom Dumont, Matthew Morrison and Kevin McHale

Snail

Clue package:

"Heeeeere's Snail!" he says to start the first clue package, which is very television-themed

He's acted, directed, produced, recorded albums, and graced the Oscars stage

"I've rubbed elbows with everyone from Robert De Niro to Lady Gaga to Michelle Obama"

A spaceship, a neon sign that says "Meatballs," a teddy bear on a late-night show set, a treasure chest, meatballs, and season 2's Eagle (who was unmasked to reveal Dr. Drew Pinsky) all appear in the first clue package

"While you might say I'm best known for appreciating the talent of those around me, here I want to show those harsh critics that have followed me my whole career that I can shine on my own too, you know?"

"I can't wait to get out there and snail it!" he says to a live studio audience

On stage:

First performance: Sang "You Make My Dreams (Come True)" by Hall & Oates

When asked how he feels about all of this, he says, "Well I'm here because I want the world to see that even a snail can go anywhere if they put their mind to it, and if you don't mind waiting a long, long time."

Cluedle-Doo's clue: This Snail is a natural treasure

Judges' guesses: Seth MacFarlane, Adam Sandler, Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel

Seashell

Clue package:

"When I was young, I was pulled by the tide all around the world with my family," she says to start the first package

Always "adrift," she says she never felt "grounded" and she found her "peace" by the shore

When her career took off it was "a massive tsunami of success" but she still drifted

Says she's worn many hats

Hasn't sung in a really long time, but wants to face her fears

A hotdog with pickled relish on it, a green chameleon, a cowboy hat, a witch's broom, and a bell all appear in the first clue package

On stage:

First performance: Sang "Listen to Your Heart" by Roxette

When asked what brought her here, she says, "Well, I've always wanted to sing on stage. I used to [sing] way back in the day and I kind of stopped to pursue other careers."

Cluedle-Doo's clue: No two shells are the same

Judges' guesses: Kristin Chenoweth, Hilary Duff, Jennifer Love Hewitt

