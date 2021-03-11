The Masked Singer season 5 reveals: See every unmasked celebrity contestant

Season 5 kicked off with the most shocking reveal in Masked Singer history. The Snail was eliminated, but instead of a celebrity taking off their mask, the shell cracked open to reveal the show's first non-human contestant: Kermit the Frog! After the unshelling, EW scored an interview with the famed amphibian, who said all the Muppets knew he was doing the show, but he made sure they wouldn't spill the beans. "When I went to do Masked Singer, I turned off the Wi-Fi, locked the stage door, and kept them distracted by giving them a room full of bubble wrap to pop. This way they couldn't tell anyone anything until after the show was over."