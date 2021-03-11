The Masked Singer season 5 reveals: See every unmasked celebrity contestant
The unmasked singers
The Masked Singer season 5 is here, and the show is already off to a wild start. Scroll through as we keep track of every celebrity under the masks, including the 10 main singers, new wildcard contestants, and resident mischief-maker Cluedle-Doo.
Snail
Season 5 kicked off with the most shocking reveal in Masked Singer history. The Snail was eliminated, but instead of a celebrity taking off their mask, the shell cracked open to reveal the show's first non-human contestant: Kermit the Frog! After the unshelling, EW scored an interview with the famed amphibian, who said all the Muppets knew he was doing the show, but he made sure they wouldn't spill the beans. "When I went to do Masked Singer, I turned off the Wi-Fi, locked the stage door, and kept them distracted by giving them a room full of bubble wrap to pop. This way they couldn't tell anyone anything until after the show was over."
Phoenix
The Phoenix was the first celeb eliminated from Group B. The regal red bird's mask flew off to reveal Olympic gold medalist and reality television star Caitlyn Jenner. Following her elimination, Jenner told EW that because her family is made up of "professionals at keeping secrets," she shared her masked news with famous daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. "I told both of them because we're really close. And I said, 'You can't believe it, girls, this is what I'm doing.' And when I told them I was doing The Masked Singer, they both said the exact same thing: 'Why are you doing that?!'"
