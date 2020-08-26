The Masked Singer season 4 first characters and premiere date revealed

Get ready Masked Singer fans: the fourth season of the hit singing competition show is coming soon to a television near you.

Fox announced today that the latest season of the show is set to debut on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT. This will be followed up by the premiere of I Can See Your Voice, an all-new music guessing game unscripted series hosted and executive-produced by everyone's favorite horrible guesser, Ken Jeong.

Fans do not have to wait that long for new Masked Singer content though. Fox is airing a special sneak peek episode of The Masked Singer on Sunday, Sept. 13 live to all time zones (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT), following the first NFL double-header of the season.

The singing competition series, which features masked celebs battling it out to be the last singer standing (and the last to have their identity revealed), is hosted once again by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

According to a release, the season four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one Time 100 Most Influential persons.

And that's not all: Fox has also teased some of the new costumes. In a new promo for the fourth season, which you can view below, it is revealed that season 4 will feature Gremlin, Snow Owl, Crocodile, Giraffe, Broccoli, Popcorn, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacallit, Squiggly Monster, Dragon, Baby Alien, and Sun.

Brief glimpses can be seen of a few potential characters, but Fox also sent along the first look at Crocodile, below.

