All The Masked Singer season 4 costumes so far, including first-ever 2-headed duet
Meet the new Masked Singers
Season 4 of The Masked Singer is fast approaching, which means a whole new slew of celebrities in fantastical costumes to obsessively analyze.
This season's stars will be dressed as a Sun, a Giraffe (as EW exclusively debuted), Popcorn, and more. Click through the gallery to see every costume revealed so far, including the show's first-ever duet look.
Crocodile
With its sparkly bowler hat and oversize bow tie, the Crocodile is one of the season's snazziest (and brightest) costumes.
Snow Owls
For the first time ever, The Masked Singer will feature a two-person costume. According to a news release announcing the Snow Owls, the duo will appear in the season premiere and will compete (and be unmasked!) as one.
Sun
The Sun, a nice foil to last season's Night Angel, features a unique upside-down face and is surrounded by a halo of golden rays. According to a video announcing the costume, Sun has "set quite a few records."
Giraffe
The dapper Giraffe features a very baroque look, complete with period-appropriate heels, stockings, and wig.
Dragon
With gold-tipped claws and searing red eyes — not to mention the battle-ready garb — Dragon looks poised to be a formidable opponent.
Popcorn
Featuring a humanoid face (a rarity on the show), you butter believe Popcorn is ready to compete. The first announcement for Popcorn coyly teased, "Mirror, mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?"
Squiggly Monster
This nightmare fuel has at least eight arms, two legs, seven eyes, and a head full of mop-like hair. What's not to fear love about that?
Lips
This lip-smacking costume is a more simplistic look for the show. When revealing the costume for the first time, The Masked Singer's official Twitter page wrote, "They may be #LipsMask, but they don't lip-sync." A clue, perhaps?
Jellyfish
Featuring sweet platform sneakers, flowing tentacles, and a slick trench coat, the Jellyfish costume is so stylish it stings.
Mushroom
Fungi of all shapes and sizes cover this fun costume, which also features adorable oversize eyes.
Whatchamacallit
This cross between Cousin Itt and a Fourth of July popsicle features one eye and lots and lots of hair. Here's to hoping we get a rendition of "Whip My Hair" out of the deal.