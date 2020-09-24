The Masked Singer: The complete list of clues for every season 4 contestant
Michael Becker/FOX (3)
The Masked Singer is officially back for its fourth season, which means new clues to obsessively overanalyze.
Every week, we'll be updating this list with all of the clues from each contestant's clue package, as well as what songs they sang, the judges' guesses, and other observations.
So get out your thinking caps and fire up those search engines: It's officially time to identify those masked celebrity singers!
Sun
Clue package:
- Sneak peek episode clue: "This sun knows how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter."
- A badge with "fun director gold member" on it is shown
- "I’ve had some extreme seasons in life"
- Masked Singer guards are seen bathing poolside with floaties on — the pool shows a "shallow area" and 2 ft. and 7 ft. markers
- A chihuahua, asteroids and planets, a tennis racket, and a Mickey Mouse head are all shown
- "When I sprung into existence, I felt like the center of the universe... at first, stardom was great, but it was a ton of pressure"
- She says she got burned out, and fell into “deep depression”
- "I was frozen, but within the darkness of a quiet place, I transformed into a ray of light"
On stage:
- First performance: Sang “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo
- Said of her costume, "Well, when I put this mask on I felt like it was a reflection of who I am personally, and I like it."
Judges’ guesses: Katharine McPhee, Demi Lovato, Madonna
Giraffe
Clue package:
- Sneak peek episode clue: "You should know I share something in common with a powerful giant," he says, as a giant giraffe walks down 10th Ave. in New York City.
- Carnival music plays, with lots of carnival references throughout (bumper cars, a Ferris wheel, fireworks)
- He has had a "roller coaster career full of ups and downs"
- Says music is in his blood but he "took a gigantic risk and became the butt of everyone's jokes"
- Lots of portraits of himself are shown
- Green apples and tomatoes are being thrown, like at a comedy show
- Said he "was in knots and felt so lonely" but it drove him to "swing even higher"
- A $3 sign is shown in the background
- “Now I'm in the driver's seat, and I’m off to the races tonight. That’s a wrap!” (or did he mean rap?)
On stage:
- First performance: Sang "Let's Get It Started" by Black Eyed Peas
- When asked if he ever saw himself singing as a giraffe, he said, "Not at all. This has really been fun. It allows me to have a bit of anonymity which is nice, plus it was a big deal for me to not have to focus on my vocals. Plus it's super sexy."
Judges' guesses: Garth Brooks, Travis Barker, Vanilla Ice
Popcorn
Clue package:
- First clue package is an homage to Sex and the City called "Snacks and the City"
- "Hey all you cool corns and cornettes" — reference to Tiger King?
- "I'm Ms. Popcorn, if you’re tasty"
- Speaks with a Boston accent, but could be faking it
- Says she built a career "around love," but that doesn't mean she's "soft"
- A green snake, a partially eaten red apple, meatloaf, Vogue and Better Homes and Gardens magazines, tigers, a silver starfish, and gold hoops on a gold fish all appear in the first package
- Mentions "jet-setting to exotic places with royalty"
- A bus drives by with an ad for her Broadway show on it
- "You may think I'm a little cheesy, but I worked for what I got"
On stage:
- First performance: Sang "What About Us" by Pink
- Said of her costume, "Well, Nick, just like popcorn I can be quite buttery at times, very salty, but also very sweet."
Judges' guesses: Tina Turner, Carole Baskin, Mary J. Blige
Comments