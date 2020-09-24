See who hit the high note this week.

The best performances from The Masked Singer season 4

The Masked Singer type TV Show network Fox genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Season 4 of The Masked Singer is officially in full swing, which means new performances to enjoy (and, okay, maybe a few to laugh at, too).

The new episodes are sure to feature hit songs sung by incredible singers and non-singers alike, and in honor of those brilliant renditions, EW is breaking down all of the best performances from each episode of season 4 of The Masked Singer. Be sure to check back, because we will be updating this list throughout the season.

Sun singing "Cuz I Love You" by Lizzo

Sun's version of Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You" made us feel like we were truly walking on sunshine. This performance kicked off the season, and it's no wonder — it was one of the best vocal performances on the show to date. Belting and sustaining those high notes was a piece of cake for Sun, who made the whole thing look all too easy.

Check back next week to see our picks from each new episode.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: