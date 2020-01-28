Feb. 2 can't come soon enough! Season 3 of The Masked Singer returns right after the Super Bowl. This time around, there are 18 new costumes to look forward to, up from 16 in season 2.

The show has teased 13 costumes so far, like the Robot, Miss Monster (a reference to season 1's Monster), and the White Tiger that EW exclusively debuted. Click through the gallery for every costume revealed so far, and check back for updates to see if the Fox series reveals even more masks leading up to Sunday's big premiere.