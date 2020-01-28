The Masked Singer season 3: See all the new costumes
Feb. 2 can't come soon enough! Season 3 of The Masked Singer returns right after the Super Bowl. This time around, there are 18 new costumes to look forward to, up from 16 in season 2.
The show has teased 13 costumes so far, like the Robot, Miss Monster (a reference to season 1's Monster), and the White Tiger that EW exclusively debuted. Click through the gallery for every costume revealed so far, and check back for updates to see if the Fox series reveals even more masks leading up to Sunday's big premiere.
White Tiger
The Masked Singer costume designer Marina Toybina told EW that the Egyptian-inspired outfit worked perfectly for the celebrity under the mask.
"He’s just fun, outgoing, incredible, and loves his costume,” she hinted. "It is somebody that enjoys his performance and is definitely larger than life on stage."
Banana
In a December video promo, host Nick Cannon is shown delivering costumes to their respective mystery celebrities. Banana finds a new home with a star backstage (perhaps a singer or theater actor?). We’ll have to see if these are actual clues to the celebrities’ identities or a misdirection.
Mouse
In the same promo video, Mouse is delivered to a woman with a chihuahua at her mansion.
Robot
And Robot was given to a masked cowboy.
Miss Monster
Finally, Miss Monster was delivered to a woman in a hat lounging by the ocean.
Toybina told EW that the Monster was "brought back by popular demand" through the new character of Miss Monster, who bears a strong resemblance to winner T-Pain’s season 1 look.
"That one was one of the favorites and just being able to create something that was very toylike, was very different from the rest of the costumes,” Toybina said. “Recreating the Monster again for season 3 gave us a field to retell a story and bring back a fan favorite and at the same time, do something very different. And also it reminds people why they’re watching the show.”
Kangaroo
We didn't get any clues about Kangaroo, but when announcing the costume based on one of Australia's most well-known animals, the show announced it would be donating to the organization WIRES to help rescue and care for wildlife affected by the fires ravaging the country.
Frog
We've also been left clue-less about the remaining costumes, including this zoot suit-clad frog.
Llama
A sightseeing llama.
Turtle
A rocker in a half shell. (Turtle power!)
Astronaut
A golden starman waiting in the sky.