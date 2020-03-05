The Masked Singer season 3's best performances

Image zoom Michael Becker/FOX; Greg Gayne/FOX (2)

Guessing the concealed celebrities' identities on The Masked Singer is only half the fun of the hit Fox show. After all, it is still technically a singing competition, and while not every performer is a natural singer, each episode features some pretty impressive performances from professional and non-trained singers alike. Here, EW breaks down all of the best performances from each episode of season 3 of The Masked Singer. Be sure to check back, because we will be updating this gallery throughout the season.

Kangaroo singing "Dancing on My Own" by Robyn - episode 1

Kangaroo proved that a performance doesn’t have to be high energy in order to impress. In her first performance on the show, the fancy marsupial pared things down for this slow song, opting out of dancers and effects. Instead, she mournfully crooned facing a set of mirrors. This coupled with the vocals, which were powerful and full of soul, really brought out the emotion in an otherwise more upbeat evening, helping the Kangaroo to stand out in a crowded field in the process.

Miss Monster singing "Fancy" by Bobbie Gentry - episode 2

Although she would ultimately go home in episode 3, Miss Monster (or should we say, Chaka Khan?) impressed the audience and the panel alike with her performance of “Fancy.” Unlike with some of her other more muted performances, she let her full vocal range shine here, hitting the highest of high and lowest of low notes. And although her movements were rather limited, likely due to the bulky costume, the performance was aided by a group of backup dancers and props, which all added to its lively appeal.

Turtle singing "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" by Shawn Mendes - episode 3

Turtle brought the house down with his rendition of Mendes’ song. His impressive vocals were on full display, and were a great match for the pop song. His performance was amplified by some great dance moves, too, which panelist Nicole Scherzinger made note of in her review. By the end, it was clear to everyone watching that the Turtle absolutely earned his spot in the Super 9.

Kitty singing "Dangerous Woman" by Ariana Grande - episode 4

This episode saw plenty of great performances, from Taco’s best Elvis impersonation to Frog’s upbeat rendition of “U Can’t Touch This,” but it was Kitty who shined the brightest. Her beautiful vocals were the most impressive of the night, and her dancing and background performers were appropriately sultry, helping her performance stand out among the competition.

Kitty singing "Mercy" by Brett Young - episode 5

For the second week in a row, Kitty brought the house down with her emotional rendition of Young’s song. Like Kangaroo in the first episode, Kitty proved that a performance can be pared down and still pack a punch. It’s still early, but Kitty has already proven that she’s here to compete.

Frog singing "You Dropped a Bomb on Me" by The Gap Band - episode 6

Make no mistake: The Frog has brought it week after week, but in his third performance, he stole the show. His performance had props, his trademark smooth dance moves, and crowd engagement. And, to top it off, his choice of song allowed him to showcase a part of his vocal range that he hadn't previously. With this rendition of "You Dropped a Bomb on Me," Frog easily grooved his way into the Super 9.

