The Masked Singer revealed: Every unmasked celebrity contestant on season 2 so far

The Unmasked Singers
Michael Becker/FOX (3)
The Masked Singer is back for another season, and it’s just as wild as ever. Scroll through to see which celebrities have been revealed so far, and check back for updates each week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Egg
Michael Becker/FOX (2)
The first mask cracked off in the season premiere belonged to the Egg, who turned out to be Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.
The Ice Cream
Michael Becker/FOX (2)
A second competitor was unmasked on the supersized premiere episode. The Ice Cream scooped off their mask to reveal professional gamer and streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Who's next?
Michael Becker/FOX
What other celebrities are hiding under the masks? Check out our updated list of clues for every contestant who has performed so far.
Advertisement