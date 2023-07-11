Plus, theme nights are back!

The Masked Singer season 10 teases first costumes in release date announcement

The first look at The Masked Singer's landmark 10th season is finally here, and it's as coy as ever.

In the promo, which is set to air during Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game on Fox, cute little letters spell out Masked Singer before revealing the new season's release date, Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Many of the letters feature looks that are clearly reminiscent of past costumes, like the Queen of Hearts "R," the Monster "M," and the Harp "D." But, eagle-eyed fans will notice that some of them seem to be Easter eggs that tease brand new costumes for the season.

While their official names have not been revealed yet, it looks like there is a "K" that appears to be a type of moth, a "G" in the shape of a pink-frosted donut, and maybe an "S" that has flower petals we haven't seen before. See the promo below.

Per a Fox statement, in honor of its 10th season, The Masked Singer "is celebrating with the biggest and boldest costumes in the show's history – with the buzziest and brightest celebrities underneath."

The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition will once again feature host Nick Cannon, alongside panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The season will also feature the return of the special theme nights that the show first introduced in season 8 and brought back in season 9.

The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. James Breen, Craig Plestis, and Cannon serve as executive producers. Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

The Masked Singer will unmask its landmark 10th season on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

