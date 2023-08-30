From new takes on format twists of seasons past to the new themed nights, here is everything to know about the new season.

The Masked Singer season 10: Here's everything we know so far

The Masked Singer is gearing up for its landmark 10th season, and not surprisingly, Fox is going all out to celebrate.

From a special premiere episode with a massive unmasking, to fresh spins on old format twists, to a bevy of special guests and Masked Singer alumni, there's a lot to unpack about the new episodes.

So, as we gear up to hear Robin Thicke's dad jokes and Ken Jeong's wrong guesses get booed once more, EW has gathered everything we know about season 10 so far. Be sure to check back, as we'll update the story below as more gets revealed in the days and weeks ahead.

What is this special Masked Singer season 10 premiere episode, and when and where can I watch it?

According to PEOPLE, the special celebrity will don the Anonymouse costume. A sneak peak of their performance of Heart's "What About Love?"can be seen below.

Okay, so when does the new season of The Masked Singer actually start and where can I watch?

The actual season 10 competition will start on the previously announced premiere date of Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the show's normal time slot of 8-9 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers can catch up on the show on Hulu, Fox.com, Tubi, and On Demand. On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV, and many more.

Is the format of the show the same?

Yes... and no. The Masked Singer has opted to switch things up by bringing back past format twists and putting a slightly new spin on them. For instance, the competition will include an all-new format with three separate groups of singers, which will culminate in special Battle Royale semi-final episodes for each group. Wild Card contestants will return to shake up the competition with one Wild Card introduced per group. Additionally, the "Ding Dong Keep It On" Bell is back in the Battle Royale semi-final episodes only, where the judges can choose to save just one contestant from elimination and move them directly to the finale. This means the bell can't be used in every group, but only once during the season as a whole and only in a Battle Royale episode.

What are the new Masked Singer season 10 costumes?

This season will feature 16 total masked contestants, which will include Donut, Anteater, Hawk, Hibiscus, and S'More. Stay tuned for more costumes as they are announced.

Will the same panel and host be returning?

Do we know what the themes are this season?

Yes! Fox has revealed that themed nights will include "Trolls Night," ahead of the November release of DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Band Together, a special "Harry Potter Night" episode airing the week of Halloween, and an iconic episode celebrating the music of Elton John, featuring song selections from the legendary superstar. Other themes include: "NFL Night," "One Hit Wonders," "Disco," "2000s Night," "I Wanna Rock" and "Soundtrack of My Life." As has been the case in the past, themes will be weaved throughout the performers' song selections, costumes, celebrity guests, and set designs — and may even provide clues as to who is under the mask.

Who will be appearing as a guest star or guest panelist on The Masked Singer season 10?

Fox hasn't yet revealed exactly who will be making a cameo appearance, but the network has teased that "fan favorite celebrities from previous seasons" will "return to The Masked Singer stage to help celebrate the milestone with special performances all season long." Additionally, former contestants will also lend their hit songs to the Battle Royale competition episodes. Stay tuned for more on that.

What are the clues for the celebrities under the masks?

Fox has not yet revealed the celebrity stats and accolades for season 10 contestants.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: