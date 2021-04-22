Next up for the eliminated contestant? "Doing a Disney animated film would be a dream," she tells EW.

Seashell says even her famous twin didn't know she was on The Masked Singer

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

Seashell has found herself on other shores.

During Wednesday's Super 8 double-elimination on The Masked Singer, the colorful shell was sent packing, and underneath the mask was actress and Emmy-winning TV host Tamera Mowry-Housley. After the elimination, the Sister, Sister alum chatted with EW about her time on the show, future singing projects she'd love to tackle, and whether or not she told her twin sister, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, about being the Seashell.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How did you react when they asked you to do The Masked Singer?

TAMERA MOWRY-HOUSLEY: I was supposed to do it a year ago, but because of scheduling, it just didn't work out. But I was terrified! Oh my god. First, I feel honored. Secondly, I haven't sang on stage in over 20 years, what is this? But I knew it was something that I always wanted to do, to sing again. When I came out to L.A. when I was 11 to pursue an acting career, during that time, I was in a singing group called Voices. And we were doing pretty well, but then I got Sister, Sister and I couldn't be both. So we had to choose. And obviously, we chose right, but at the same time, in the back of my head, I had missed singing. I would always find myself singing whether that was in between takes of doing Sister, Sister or the films that I did, or even singing on the show. I felt this push and this calling to want to sing again. And I put it out there in the universe and kind of manifested it. So I was like, "Okay, this is an answer to one of my prayers, so you better take it. It doesn't matter how anxious or scared or fearful you are, this is a chance to kind of just go for it." And that's exactly what I did. During the show, you really don't have time to think. I feel like if I really thought about it, I wouldn't have done it because the fear would have taken over.

Do you think you'll record some music of your own now?

I would love that. I would love to do maybe a gospel album or a musical, like playing one of the three sisters of Hamilton would be a dream. Doing a Disney animated film would be a dream. Oh, you never know. Never know.

Were you surprised how far you went in the competition?

That's what's crazy! Okay, so in my head, I wanted to make it to the Spicy 6. I made it up to seven. So we're one closer, but it was very tough this year. They had some amazing voices [this season], and I just thought, "Okay, I'm just gonna go out there and do my best," you know? And kill it. I am so grateful and thankful for how far I made it. It's awesome to be revealed later than some professional singers.

Were you sad to leave the show?

I was sad, yes, because the competitor in me obviously wanted to win. But it was a win-win situation for me, because I faced the fear and came out on the other side. To me, you're a winner if you do that.

How did you feel about having all the wildcards this season?

I was like, "What is going on? Why are they doing this to us? Who is coming in now?" You get used to hearing some of the voices and you're like, "Okay, okay, the next song I got this, I got this." With the wildcard, you don't even know. Like, oh my god, why did they do that? Why are they doing this to us? [Laughs]

When did you find out there'd be wildcards?

When it happened! We found out with everyone else.

Your costume was so beautiful. Did you just love it?

You're so sweet. My daughter was obsessed. She didn't know it was me. When she found out it was me, it was the cutest. I wish I would have had it on video. I was actually showing her on my phone. And she said, "Oh mommy, that's you? I want that. I want that costume." It was so beautiful. And when they showed it to me, I was like, "Yes." Seashell is very sophisticated, she's elegant, she's cute, she's sassy. And I feel like that was all a representation of who I am. I thought she was just so beautiful. The only thing was, I totally underestimated that shell on my head. It wasn't balanced. It would always lean to the right. So singing with that thing on was tough, but you have to push through it.

Ok, so your kids didn't know you were doing the show. Did you tell your twin sister, Tia? Who did you tell?

Well, we weren't supposed to tell lots of people, so I first told people who just kind of had to know, like my husband who I had to leave. My cousin, who is actually my best friend, he's my ride or die — his name is Jerome Wiggins; he was on our reality show — he is a worship leader. So, he knows singing and he was coaching me. And then my mom is my prayer warrior. That's all I could tell, but of course, the first performance, the texts kind of like blew up. "We know this is you!" [Laughs.]

The jig was up.

It was hilarious. Tia texted my brother, then my brother called me. And my dad called me. He was so excited. So the secret, I mean, I couldn't hold it for too long amongst my family members.

What surprised you the most about doing the show?

One, that I was gonna make it as far as I did. Two, I wasn't prepared for the whirlwind of it all. It's crazy. You literally show up and you are thrown into the mix, but it's so much fun. And then also how it's a lot of work. People don't understand, you have to learn the dance, learn the song, then shoot it, then be judged, then be voted. It's a lot on the psyche, but it's all worth it.

So what would you tell people considering doing the show in the future?

I would say if your gut is telling you to do it, just do it, just know it's going to be work, but it's going to be fun work.

