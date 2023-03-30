Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Plus, the reality star and author also opens up about her book, not taking herself too seriously, and why she loves a good villain.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer brought out the boom boxes, big hair, and blindingly bright clothing for a trip back to the neon decade on Wednesday night.

That's right: It was '80s Night this week, and like '90s Night last season, it featured totally rad guest stars from some of the decade's biggest shows giving clues. In this case, CHiPs star and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg's crush Erik Estrada and Dallas' Charlene Tilton. And, it all kicked off with a performance of "Bust a Move" by Young MC, who would also get in on the clue-giving fun later in the episode.

Since tonight kicked off a new round, the show featured three brand new singers — Doll, Scorpio, and Moose — and it also meant the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell can come back into play one last time this season.

Doll brought the voodoo to the opening performance — first, by surprising all of the panelists by being a man, and second, with his totally tubular rendition of '80s classic "Don't You (Forget About Me)" by Simple Minds. Most of the panelists keyed into his rocker vibes, but Ken Jeong predictably brought the laughs by insisting Doll was Donnie Wahlberg, who previously appeared on the show as Cluedle-Doo in season 5. Though Jeong insisted that this time, he wasn't going to miss the clues, McCarthy-Wahlberg put the kibosh on that: Turns out, her husband was in the audience the whole time.

Next up was Scorpio with "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper and Moose with "The Power of Love" by Huey Lewis & the News. Despite the audience's apparent adoration for the Moose (which was so strong that host Nick Cannon made a comment about it), that mask was the first to go home. Though everyone picked up on the comedian clues — final guesses included Jon Lovitz, John Goodman, and Ed O'Neill — only McCarthy-Wahlberg would correctly guess that the horned lumberjack was none other than six-time Emmy nominee and Cheers star George Wendt.

THE MASKED SINGER: Scorpio in the “80s Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, March 29 Scorpio on 'The Masked Singer' | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

So, Scorpio and Doll were left to battle it out over "Hungry Like the Wolf" by Duran Duran and ultimately Doll was able to cast a spell over the panel and stay another week to face two new competitors during next week's Movie Night. Scorpio's reveal was rather comical, because though he correctly guessed her identity earlier in the episode, in the end, Robin Thicke let himself be swayed by McCarthy-Wahlberg and go the Real Housewives guessing route instead. The panel collectively guessed Lisa Rinna, Heidi Klum, Willa Ford, and Denise Richards, but she was actually unmasked to reveal Selling Sunset alum and author Christine Quinn (much to Thicke's chagrin).

Here, Quinn, who left Selling Sunset after season 5, reveals why she'd never go back "in a million years," why she was inspired to write her tell-all/how-to mashup How to Be a Boss B*tch, what it was like doing The Masked Singer without a performing background, and more.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: As someone who doesn't have experience singing and dancing on national television, what was your first reaction to getting asked to do the show?

CHRISTINE QUINN: I was so excited. I mean, it's something that I manifested for sure, because I'm a big fan of the show. I've watched it for years. And I always had so much respect and just admiration for people that were able to get out of their comfort zone and do that. I think even if you are a performer, it's a whole different world to get up there on stage and in that costume. It's so different. And for me, I'm not a performer like that. I'm not a musician or anything. So it was just really, really, really fun to get out of my head and be able to do that and perform and just ultimately really have fun. That's what the show is about — you don't take yourself seriously — and that's what was so great about it, you know?

Honestly, I think you rocked it.

I mean, it's easier too when you have a mask on, right? You can do things that you normally would maybe be a little more nervous to do if you didn't have a mask on. So I think that made it more interesting, because I was like, "I'm just gonna go out, and I'm gonna do it."

In the spirit of the costume, and because I'm a Scorpio myself, I feel like it's fair to say that Scorpios get a bad rap as the villain. Do you feel like you can relate, even though you're a Libra?

Oh, I can definitely relate, because I'm a Libra with a Scorpio rising. And they say that whatever your rising is, that's kind of how you come off to other people. So I do understand where you're coming from. I do. But I also don't think that's a bad thing. You know, when I think of villains, I think of Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada. And I think of [Ursula] in The Little Mermaid, but those are my favorite characters. Ursula is fabulous. Meryl Streep, she's fabulous. And I personally love all the villains. They're my favorite characters. So I don't think it's a bad thing at all, you know, to have people be a little frightened of you. It's fun. [Laughs]

I feel like your book, How to Be a Boss B*tch, also has big Scorpio girl energy. Tell me about why you were inspired to write it and what the reaction to it has been.

The paperback comes out on May 9. And I'm really excited about that. For me, the book has been an incredible journey, because people always ask me, "Where did this confidence come from? How can I tell my boss no? How can I talk to people like this?" And I realized confidence wasn't something that I was born with. It was something that I learned over the years of rejection, quite frankly. But I said, "Okay, if I can do this, anyone can do this." And so, I started writing things down, the experiences and the steps and the processes that had helped me kind of become who I am today, and I really wanted to share that Bible of truth and advice with people. So that's what I did. And the reaction has been overwhelming. My book tours that I went on, every single place was completely sold out. I mean, the audiobook sales, my publishers have never seen anything like it. Because I think people are in that main character era where they want to be that main character and step into it and really harness that. And so I think my book is really a guide mixed with a tell-all of advice on that subject.

I have to ask, would you ever return to Selling Sunset? What would it take to get you back?

Oh, my gosh, never. I would never come back in a million years. But that doesn't mean I'm not gonna do TV anymore. It doesn't mean I'm not going to do fun things anymore. But absolutely not. I mean, it's… no. I have been asked by some of the girls like, "I have a birthday party. Can you please come to my birthday party?" And I'm like, "No, not in a million years." [Laughs]

Christine Quinn attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California Christine Quinn | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

You got to sing alongside Doll in the Battle Royale. Any guesses as to who is under that mask?

I knew it was someone who was definitely a professional, someone who was definitely in an '80s band. Because when I heard Doll singing, I was like, "Oh, this sounds like an '80s person for sure." I think it's someone who's a professional singer, and was definitely in an '80s band. Or maybe just a solo singer. I'm not sure.

What surprised you the most about The Masked Singer?

What surprised me the most is I was able to do it, honestly. Like, I was really able to just complete it all the way through, and remember the dance moves and just have fun. I was surprised that I did so well. And I don't mean like, talent-wise. That's not what I mean. I mean, just in terms of being able to get up there and not being nervous and the ability to learn music and moves and stuff like that.

Any advice for future contestants?

I would say just do it. Just do it. It was the most fun I've ever had. And I remember I couldn't sleep for two nights because of my adrenaline just being so high and just being on this high feeling so good and having so much fun. Just being around consummate professionals. You know, everyone that works there — the talent coaches, the dance teachers, the singing teachers. It was just such a great experience all around. I would say just do it. People just need to do it, because there's nothing like that feeling of being like, "Wow, I can accomplish something that I never thought I would do," and that's just everything.

