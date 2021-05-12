We break down all the clues to figure out which celebs are under the masks.

Who are the Russian Dolls on The Masked Singer? The clues point to this famous boy band

When it comes to the true identity of the Russian Dolls on season 5 of The Masked Singer, we've been convinced all season long that there's just one group this could possibly be: Hanson. Let us prove to you why we're not Ken Jeong Wrong.

THE MASKED SINGER Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Besides the fact that the Dolls' beautiful harmonies sound just like those of the boy band — which was formed by brothers Isaac, Taylor, and Zac Hanson — the clues also line up really well. In the very first clue package, one of the Dolls says, "Mmm, those were the days," which feels like an obvious reference to their biggest hit, 1997's "MMMbop." There's also some milk featured, which could refer to the group's 1997 Got Milk? ad.

The package also talks a lot about how they were the "hottest toy" around but they were cast aside, and Hanson famously had struggles with their record label and eventually left and created their own, but in later years didn't see the same level of success as they had in the early days of their career. There's also a sign in this package for Mizfitz Toyz, which could be a reference to their early appearance on the show Yo! Kidz, and the "-itz" could also refer to their first initials.

One of Cluedle-Doo's early clues was about Russian Dolls sometimes having "15 replicas" of itself, and between the three brothers, they have a whopping total of 15 kids. The second package mentions one of them having a health scare, which could refer either to Zac's motorcycle accident in 2019, or Isaac's 2007 hospitalization for a pulmonary embolism.

Hanson Portrait Shoot (L-R) Brothers Isaac Hanson, Taylor Hanson, and Zac Hanson of Hanson pose during a photo shoot in Sydney, New South Wales. | Credit: Carly Earl/Getty Images

In the third package, they mention having traveled all over and performing at all kinds of venues, and eventually for the president — which fits for the group because they performed at the White House during the Clinton administration. And in their fourth clue package, they mention selling out one of the world's most prestigious venues "around the corner" from the "Russian Dolls Tea Room," and guest panelist Rita Wilson mentioned that could be a reference to Carnegie Hall, and the brothers did in fact play the famed venue in 2003. A cargo box that says "Made in Milwaukee" also appears in this package, and the group has a song called "Man From Milwaukee."

So, we're pretty sure the Hanson brothers are behind Russian Dolls, but the real mystery is how many of them have been performing on the show? At one point, it seemed like maybe four different people were on stage, but at other times, it seems like it could just be two (or maybe three with two people hiding in the bigger Doll). Is someone else singing with the group at times? Is one of the brothers not performing in all of the songs? We'll just have to wait for the unmasking to find out.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

