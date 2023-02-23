"The NFL will call because they haven't booked anyone for the halftime show next year. I'm sure I'll get a lot of calls," the celebrity under the mask tells EW.

Comedian revealed as Rock Lobster on The Masked Singer insists he should have been in finale: 'My singing is impeccable'

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Rock Lobster has jammed his way off The Masked Singer stage — literally.

After one of the most downright amusing performances on nine seasons of the Fox singing show, which culminated in him hilariously walking all the way off the stage, Rock Lobster was unmasked to reveal comedian, actor, and television host Howie Mandel.

EW caught up with Mandel who joked around about his time on the show, why he thinks he was wrongly eliminated, and why singers who are in his league — you know, Adele and Beyoncé — should do the show next.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Before you decided to do the show, did anyone you know who has done The Masked Singer talk to you about it?

HOWIE MANDEL: No, no, I'm a lone wolf. I just got a call, and somebody said, "We want you to sing. We want you to dance." And I said, "Yes." And then they said, "It's The Masked Singer, and you'll be inside a lobster." And I said, "Well, you know, I'll do that, too, but I think it takes away from my singing and dancing." But I think that I really shone and my singing is impeccable. My dancing was… the other dancers couldn't keep up. I felt like even with my singing, the music track couldn't keep up with me rhythmically or even on key. But that didn't stop me, because I'm a consummate professional. And I think the judges got it wrong in eliminating me, because I believe that I had so much more to offer, and I should have been in the finale, but to each their own.

What would you have wanted to sing next?

I have some originals. But they don't do that on that show. Ever since I did the ABBA song ["SOS"] I was thinking about what I would do next. And I've been writing my own music and choreographing my own moves. And hopefully, enough people will see the episode and go, "Oh my God." I hope Ticketmaster has a wide enough bandwidth to handle a Howie Mandel singing and dancing tour. But we'll see.

THE MASKED SINGER: Rock Lobster in the “ABBA Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Feb. 22 Rock Lobster on 'The Masked Singer' | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

So, what you're saying is, you really need your own show, right?

I'm talking to you, but I'm sure when I hang up, the NFL will call because they haven't booked anyone for the halftime show next year. And I'm sure I'll get a lot of calls. And maybe to replicate some of the musical numbers on the Academy Awards. I'm expecting a lot of calls. I'm just sitting here by the phone. I'm pretty excited about what I did on the show. And I know a lot of other people are going to be. I think the judges and the audience who judges and decides who goes home got it wrong, but you know, the way I look at it is, okay, shut that door. They just opened a thousand more for me.

Well there you go. You're no stranger to TV of course. How did The Masked Singer experience compare to other TV shows you've worked on?

This experience was phenomenal. I loved it. I loved it on so many facets. I love to sing and dance. That's what I do on TikTok. And that's what I love to do. And then I love to be wrapped up so that I can't see or touch anything, because I'm a germaphobe. So they covered a lot of areas of my life to make me comfortable. I mean, as comfortable as they could. I did sweat a lot. But the upside is I lost three pounds. There was probably over a gallon of moisture inside that lobster suit in a two-minute song. So maybe I set a record there, too. But I like to self-moisturize, which I did.

Who would you like to see do the show next?

Oh, that's not anything I would think about. For me, it was just an opportunity for me to sing and dance. But if I had to say who should do the show next, either Adele or Beyoncé. I mean, I'm just trying to think of people who are in the same league as me. You don't want any less than what I gave. Either Adele or Beyoncé. That's how I see myself.

What are you working on next that you're excited about?

Well, the finale of America's Got Talent: All-Stars is coming up. Canada's Got Talent is coming up. I have my podcast with my daughter, Jackelyn Shultz, which is always the highlight of my week that I do. And then just to continue my singing and dancing, whether it's on television or TikTok.

Howie Mandel attends "America's Got Talent" Season 15 Kickoff at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 04, 2020 in Pasadena, California Howie Mandel | Credit: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Speaking of your daughter, is your family going to be surprised tonight? Do they know you did the show?

No, no, not tonight. I didn't even tell them to watch it. They don't know. And please don't tell them.

My lips are sealed.

I'm not even going to watch. I like to separate myself from when I do it. So I'm going to tell them some time. We are just planning next Christmas, a vacation, and I'm going to have a dinner where I'm going to tell them what I did last year. So that's the plan.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: