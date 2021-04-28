Who is Robopine on The Masked Singer? All the clues point to this Fast and Furious star

The Masked Singer Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Cluedle-Doo isn't the only one who knows the identity of Robopine on this season of The Masked Singer.

EW has sifted through the clues and possible misdirections, and to quote panelist Ken Jeong, we "know exactly who this is!" The quilled marvel is likely none other than actor and singer Tyrese Gibson.

To start, in the first batch of clues he mentions an angel, and Gibson both has a song called "Angel" and played the character of Angel in John Singleton's film Four Brothers, so the clue could refer to either (or both). Also in that package was a lock and key, and Gibson attended Locke High School.

Robopine's second clue package talks heavily about his childhood dream of being a garbage man, and Gibson has spoken in the past about having that exact same dream. There's also a Coke can in that same package, and the Fast and Furious actor shot to fame in a 1994 Coca-Cola commercial. There are also a police siren and lights, as well as a cat and mouse. Those clues together could refer to his film Black and Blue, in which he played Milo "Mouse" Jackson.

Tyrese Gibson Tyrese Gibson | Credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images

A few clues throughout the season have hinted at his role as Roman Pearce in the Fast and Furious franchise. In his third package, he mentions "it's been an action-packed, fast-paced ride," and one of Cluedle-Doo's clues early on said he is "skilled at not becoming roadkill." In the fourth batch of clues, there's also a Roman statue whose weapon is piercing something. Roman Pearce, get it?

Other good clues include a number 6 in the third package and him mentioning his quest for a golden idol, which probably refers to the six times he's been nominated for a Grammy, but ultimately lost.

And if all that wasn't enough, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Gibson was seen wearing a hoodie inside out that looked suspiciously like the "Don't Talk to Me" hoodies that contestants are given during their time on the show.

Okay, okay, but what about the clue he gave on stage about him being around 60 years old and having grandkids? Given that Gibson is 42 and doesn't have grandkids, this would be the show's biggest lie yet. But given that Cluedle-Doo was brought on this season to give clues and some misdirection, and that it's been dubbed as a "game-changer" over and over again, we think it's just that — a boldfaced, game-changing lie. (Gibson has said he's working on an album called Identity Theft, though, so maybe it's a case of art imitating life?)

So what do you think, Masked Singer detectives? Is Gibson under the Robopine mask? Let us know in the comments below.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: