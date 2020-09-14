The Masked Singer reveals 3 new costumes and clues for all season 4 celebrities

The Masked Singer season 4 is right around the corner and to stoke anticipation even more, America's kookiest singing competition teased new costumes and clues tonight ahead of the Sept. 23 premiere.

It was just like old times as host Nick Cannon kicked things off, while the panelists joked and bickered behind their platforms — the only difference was that Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong all sat six feet apart to keep safe in the studio while filming during the pandemic.

We got to see the Serpent, Seahorse, and Baby Alien costumes for the first time, and get clues for every season 4 contestant. (See the previously revealed costumes.)

The Masked Singer marked some exciting firsts with this season's outfits too; The Snow Owls are the first singing duo on the program, Serpent's costume has the first fully animatronic elements, while Baby Alien is the show's premiere puppet ensemble.

Here are all the clues about the celebrities behind the 16 costumes:

Popcorn

CLUE: "When you watch my onscreen performance it will be in 3D: dynamic, delightful, and diva-licious. Mirror mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?"

Visual clue: Picture of a green cow on a mirror on the wall, film shown in movie theater with "directed by Popcorn" credit.

Giraffe

CLUE: "You should know I share something in common with a powerful giant"

Visual clue: A giant Giraffe walks past 10th Avenue in New York City, as a mob of Sims-looking people run away.

3. Broccoli

CLUE: “I'm a Broco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it’s how I got my six-pack."

Visual clue: Broccoli was rubbing his stomach during clues.

Jellyfish

CLUE: "I assure you that while I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20."

Visual clue: Seems to be shown strutting.

Serpent

CLUE: "If you want to know how I instantly appeared, here's the prescription number to my identity"

Visual clue: Prescription bottle with "31118" on its label is shown on an older model television set.

Image zoom Fox

Dragon

CLUE: "If you want a hot clue to finding my identity, just look into stocks and bonds."

Visual clue: A stock market ticker is shown.

Lips

CLUE: "If you want a hint about me, I own who I am. I know my voice can go high, but my dishes go deep."

Squiggly Monster

CLUE: “It’s very fitting that I have so many appendages. After all, I’m known for having a lot of hands to latch onto."

Sun

CLUE: "This sun knows how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter."

Whatchamacallit

CLUE: "Some might say my career had a magical start."

Visual clue: Ace of hearts playing card is shown catching fire.

Crocodile

CLUE: "A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa."

Visual clue: Tic-tac-toe games in the background.

12. Gremlin

CLUE: "Check the gremlin manual and you'll see, I can thrive when the temperature is a cool 66.5 degrees."

13. Mushroom

CLUE: “If you want to know who's behind my mask, you’ll need to figure out who’s under my hats."

Visual clue: Various photos of Mushroom in different hats are shown.

Snow Owls

CLUE "You can try and figure out who we are, but as for who is more talented, it’s a tie."

Visual clue: Wood barn in the countryside is shown.

Seahorse

CLUE: "Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it's always good to find a quiet place to hide."

Image zoom Fox

Baby Alien

CLUE: "All you have to do is look to the stars."

Visual clue: A constellation forming the number five shows in the sky background.

Image zoom Fox

These new clues add to the little that we already know about this new roster of talent. Fox previously hinted that between the 16 masked singers, they have "appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one Time 100 Most Influential persons."

Which celebrities do you think are under these topsy-turvy costumes? Make sure to tune into the season 4 premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

