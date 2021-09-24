The Masked Singer reveals Mother Nature and Pufferfish's true identities

Plus, we meet two of the wildest Wildcards yet.

The Masked Singer Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Warning: This article contains spoilers about night two of The Masked Singer season 6 premiere.

After a surprise cliffhanger at the end of The Masked Singer's season 6 opener, the suspense is officially over.

Mother Nature's true identity was revealed in the opening moments of tonight's episode. Per usual, Nick Cannon insisted he knew who it was all along, but we just have to take him at his word on that. (Side note: Can we make him give first impression guesses next season?). Ken Jeong stuck with his first impression guess of Tiffany Haddish. Nicole "Sherlock Scherzy" Scherzinger initially felt it might be Chelsea Handler, but then stole Robin Thicke's guess of Tracee Ellis Ross. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, meanwhile, shocked herself and us by agreeing with Ken's guess.

In the end, none of them got points for the Golden Ear Trophy, because Mother Nature was revealed to be none other than actress, producer, and TV host Vivica A. Fox. Turns out, that Wayne Brady clue had less to do with Brady, and more to do with his Masked Singer alias, the Fox.

When asked how much fun she had on the show, Fox said, "Oh my gosh, this has been exhilarating. I challenged myself. I've done so many things in my career, and I've never done anything like this before. And I had fun!" She then told the panel to "keep making dreams come true" and to have fun doing it.

Tonight's episode only got more unexpected from there. First, Cannon revealed the Take It Off buzzer, which as EW revealed previously, essentially gives the panelists the ability to immediately make someone "take it off." Basically, if one of the panelists is completely certain they know who a contestant is, they can hit the buzzer at any time during the competition and give the name. If they are correct, that contestant has to unmask immediately and will leave the competition right then and there, and the panelist who guessed correctly gets two points toward the Golden Ear Trophy. If they are wrong, the contestant remains masked and the panelist will lose two points towards the Golden Ear Trophy and will suffer some sort of humiliating punishment. The new buzzer can only be used once in Group A and once in Group B.

The Masked Singer Mother Nature and Pufferfish from episode 2 of season 6 of 'The Masked Singer.'

Then, we were introduced to the season's first Wildcard contestants: Baby and Hamster. The latter was as adorable and furry as one might expect, but the former? Let's just say Scherzinger put it best when she said it was "a little disturbing" and wondered aloud "what our costume team was on this summer." The fact that Baby has the deep voice of an adult male is just the feather in the extremely bizarre and increasingly nightmare-inducing Masked Singer cap.

After another set of delightfully weird performances that included Barry White's "You're the First, the Last, My Everything" (Baby); Rascal Flatts' "What Hurts the Most" (Bull); Dua Lipa's "Levitating" (Pufferfish); James Brown's "It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World" (Skunk); and "Oh, Pretty Woman" by Roy Orbison (Hamster), someone had to be sent packing. In what Cannon called "the biggest upset in Masked Singer history," the Pufferfish was eliminated.

Thicke was the only one to stick with his first impression guess of Jessica Alba. McCarthy-Wahlberg changed to Nelly Furtado from Jennifer Lopez, Jeong went with Zoe Saldana over Issa Rae, and Scherzinger guessed Monica after previously writing down Paula Abdul.

In the end, the panel was flabbergasted to find out she was really R&B superstar Toni Braxton. Braxton revealed that because of her worries about being exposed to COVID-19, she was actually singing with a mask on underneath her Pufferfish mask the whole time. "It was so much fun," she said of the experience. "You took me away from being so scaredy cat and thinking about this whole thing going on in the world. It was nice to feel light for a moment."

Next week, it's on to all-new singers with the introduction of Group B. Stay tuned for episode three next Wednesday on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: