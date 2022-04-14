A Grammy-winning singer and a reality star were under the masks.

The Masked Singer reveals identities of Miss Teddy and Armadillo in hardest season 7 elimination yet

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer faced its toughest goodbye yet this season on Wednesday night, but at least it did it with a familiar face.

That's right — Call Me Kat's Leslie Jordan brought his utterly delightful Southern charm to the TMS stage once again as a guest panelist. He truly looked like he was having the time of his life while Miss Teddy sang "Mercy" by Duffy, a performance he later said he was "gobsmacked" by.

Next up was Armadillo's take on "Amazing Grace," which was something. Ringmaster closed out the individual performances with a goosebump-inducing version of "I Will Always Love You" by Dolly Parton. Jordan kept bringing the laughs after her performance when he guessed Noah Cyrus, and someone pointed out she was born in 2000 or 2001, and he retorted, "How can anyone be born in 2001?" (For the record, Cyrus was born in 2000.)

Unfortunately, two singers had to go home this week, and to determine which two it would be, all singers were put in one final showdown in which they all sang different parts of Blondie's "One Way or Another." After the performance, and before revealing who would be leaving this week, host Nick Cannon pulled his usual "you must wait til after the commercial break!" and Jordan was the voice of all of us when he could be heard saying, "This is bulls---."

After the break, Armadillo got the boot first. Jordan thought he might be Gary Busey, and Robin Thicke went with Steve Austin. In a particularly bad guess (even for him), Ken Jeong stuck to his earlier guess of Al Pacino. Which left the women, and both Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg proved why they're the only Golden Ear Trophy winners. The two both correctly guessed that the golden Armadillo was none other than Duane Chapman, a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter.

The final elimination of the night came down to Miss Teddy and Ringmaster, arguably the two best vocalists from the group. In what has to be the hardest elimination yet on season 7, Miss Teddy was sent packing over Ringmaster. Looks like Team Good is living up to their name — with Ringmaster joining Firefly in the season finale, the group now has two teammates up for the Golden Mask Trophy. In a cute little bit of sportsmanship, before leaving the stage, Ringmaster told Miss Teddy she was "amazing."

As always, before taking off her mask, everyone got one last chance to guess who Miss Teddy really was. Jeong stuck with Yolanda Adams, and McCarthy-Wahlberg kept with Gloria Gaynor. Thicke took a left turn and went with Karen Clark. Sherlock Scherzy made good on her name and guessed Grammy-winning singer Jennifer Holliday, which Jordan also agreed with. The two were right, and Scherzinger ended the night on a high with two correct guesses. Jordan, meanwhile, became the third guest panelist this season to get the identity of the unmasked contestant right.

The race to the Golden Mask Trophy continues next week with the last group of five new singers hitting the stage Wednesday on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

