Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer.

It's time for Caterpillar to leave his cocoon.

The adorable insect's time on The Masked Singer came to an end on Wednesday, when it was revealed that he was the second contestant to be eliminated in the Group B semifinals. Turns out he was also the second reality star unmasked in the episode.

First came the reveal that Mallard was Duck Dynasty's Willie Robertson. Then, after a rundown of incorrect first impression and final guesses from the panelist, the Caterpillar's braces-filled smile came off to reveal Queer Eye star Bobby Berk.

EW sat down with the design expert and TV star to dish on why all of his Fab 5 costars knew he was the Caterpillar, his true feelings about his massive costume, and his exciting new TV project.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: I had no idea you could sing so well!

BOBBY BERK: Thank you. Thank you. I appreciate that. I used to do it a lot when I was younger, but as an adult, especially being in the public eye, people assume that they know what you can do. And they put you in a box. I think that's what was exciting to me about doing this show is being able to show people something that they didn't think I could do.

Did you surprise yourself, with what you could do?

Yeah, I think I did. I think it came out pretty great. I was pretty happy with my performances.

And how did you feel about that costume when you first saw it, with the braces and the little shoes?

So they brought this one to me and I instantly loved it. So for me, there was really no other option. I loved what it represented, the metamorphosis of it all, how my life has changed throughout the years, and just how it was so gosh-darn cute. I also loved that it was the largest and heaviest outfit in Masked Singer history, which I thought was a real cool pro in the beginning, but once I was in it, it was not. [Laughs] It was a bit hard to move and was extremely hot. By episode 2, I realized that I needed to wear an ice vest. So I had the whole entire thing packed with ice. And then we drilled some holes in the top of the head to let all the heat out, because I think in episode 1 it was about 120 degrees in there.

Wow. And how did the costume itself work?

There were three pieces. So there was the whole tail and kind of the bottom part. And then the middle parts — I'd get in that first — and in the middle part, was a whole other piece. And that's where my arms would go through. And then the head sat on top of the middle part. So my actual head was more in the very top of the center of it. It wasn't even up in the head part of it because the costume is so large.

There have been several costumes like that. Brian Austin Green had the same problem as the Giraffe.

Yeah, exactly. Which made it almost impossible for me to see, which is one of the reasons why I didn't do a ton of movement. Because the costume was so large, I'm like, "I'm gonna knock a backup dancer off the stage, because I can't see where anybody is when I swing that tail." So one time, I believe it was in "It's Gonna Be Me," I did a big swing around, and that was very choreographed, like all the dancers knew to move back, because when I spin, I can't see at all. Most of the time I didn't even know when Nick [Cannon] had gotten up next to me until I felt him touch me. [Laughs]

Would you have done more choreography if you'd had an easier costume, you think?

"It's Gonna Be Me" was completely choreographed. It had a ton of dancing. And I had already learned it, it was already great and I had it down. But the whole time I was learning that I wasn't in costume. So once I got into costume and onstage to do a practice run, it affected my vocals in a big way because it took a lot of energy to move that big costume around. So the executives at Fox were like, "Actually, let's tone his choreography down so we can actually hear him sing." And I still noticed on "It's Gonna Be Me" a little heavier breathing than I normally would.

Did any of your Queer Eye castmates know you were on the show, or guess it was you?

We were actually filming the last episode of season 6 of Queer Eye the day I got the call to do this. And we were all sitting in the trailer together, so they overheard the initial conversation. So, they knew. They knew. [Laughs] Yeah, so they'd known from even before I went on.

So have they been texting you to cheer on the Caterpillar?

Yeah, totally. They've all been very, very supportive.

Did previously being on a reality show such as Queer Eye prepare you at all for The Masked Singer or was it just in a league of its own?

Yeah, it's hard to compare them. They're very, very different. Having presented at award shows — I've definitely been out on stage like that before… I can't say that I was nervous doing it, which I was surprised about. I thought I was going to be quite nervous and terrified. But I think everything that I've done before has kind of led me up to this to where I was pretty ready to go.

A lot of people say that the mask actually helps with that, since no one knows who you are, so who cares what you sound like?

Yeah, I think so. I definitely think so. I think that especially being in the public eye, the world already has a preconception of who you are and what you can do and what you can't do. And so I think if I had went out there as myself, it would have been much harder, because I know that people would be judging me based on what they already know about me. So I think it was kind of nice to just go out there with complete anonymity and show people who I was via vocals instead of my face.

What was that moment like where Jenny [McCarthy-Wahlberg] pressed the Take It Off Buzzer and then guessed that you were Jake Gyllenhaal, of all people?

I was like, "No, Jenny, no!" Especially because Jenny and I know each other, and so when she said she knew who it was, I was like, crap, she probably does because she knows me! And then when she said Jake Gyllenhaal I was like, "What?!" I definitely didn't want to leave yet.

And then you had whiplash a bit later when you were eliminated for real.

Yeah, I was pretty sad. I definitely was not ready to go home yet. Also, I'm sure there's gonna be a lot of Swifties that are going to be coming for Caterpillar for a few minutes thinking that it was Jake Gyllenhaal. There will be an explosion on Twitter for just a second before they're like, "Oh, nevermind, my bad, my bad." [Laughs.]

I know you have an exciting new project coming up on Netflix with Blown Away: Christmas. What can you tell me about that?

Doing a season of Blown Away is really a lot of fun. You know, when the first season of Blown Away came out, I was in Philadelphia filming season 6 of Queer Eye, and it came on my autoplay and I remember looking at it going, "Good lord, we've run out of ideas. A glass blowing competition, that's going to be stupid." But it started auto-playing, and I started watching it, and I was like, "Actually, this is great, I love this show." The artistry, and it is so riveting. You wouldn't think that glassblowing would be exciting, but it is. And so I started tweeting about it. And Netflix was like, "Hey, do you want to come be a guest judge for season 2?" And I'm like, "Absolutely." And then they liked what I did with that. So they're like, "Hey, we're gonna do a holiday season of Blown Away. Do you want to host it?" And I'm like, "Absolutely." You know, it's just the artistry on the show as it was is phenomenal, but mixing that with yuletide cheer just made it even better.

Blown Away: Christmas hits Netflix Friday.

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — on EW's What to Watch podcast.

