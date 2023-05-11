See which celebs were under the group of masks.

The Masked Singer reveals identity of the California Roll in most epic semi-finals battle yet

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

There was no theme to this week's semi-finals episode of The Masked Singer, but that's probably because it didn't need one.

The episode included no special guests or gimmicks, just three incredible performances and a jaw-dropping Battle Royale from California Roll, Macaw, and Medusa. Sending one of these three performers home just felt cruel at this point, after they each gave it their all and bared their souls in the emotional clue packages.

California Roll kicked things off with "Breakaway" by Kelly Clarkson, which not only featured their trademark harmonies, but also included them playing around with the arrangement of the song so each individual singer really got a chance to shine. Medusa took the stage next with "Take Me to Church" by Hozier, and she did just that with her powerhouse vocals. Macaw ended the first batch of performances with an infectious rendition of "What Makes You Beautiful" by One Direction that was so upbeat, the entire audience was heard loudly singing along, much to the surprise of the panel.

THE MASKED SINGER California Roll on 'The Masked Singer' | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

In an attempt to narrow the vote down for the panelists and audience, all three contestants had to perform in the Battle Royale. In what had to be the closest and most epic Battle Royale yet, all the semi-finalists gave a completely different take on "Runaway Baby" by Bruno Mars.

In the end, only two could make it to the finale (why, Masked Singer producers?!) and California Roll was put on the chopping block. Let's start a petition to have a season of only groups and duos at some point.

As is always the case, host Nick Cannon offered the judges one last chance to make their final guesses about Cali Roll's identity. Despite this being perhaps the most obvious contestant on the show in recent memory — there are five of them, after all — only Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke correctly guessed their identity. Nicole Scherzinger opted for the cast of Pitch Perfect and Ken Jeong went with In the Heights stars, but the California Roll was indeed a cappella group Pentatonix (as EW also predicted earlier this season).

Pentatonix attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Pentatonix | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Instead of the usual rushed send off, though, audiences were treated to one last aca-perfect performance to bring the house down. And with that, season 9 rapidly hurries to the exit with next week's finale, which will pit Macaw and Medusa against each other for the Golden Mask Trophy. Stay tuned!

The Masked Singer finale airs Wednesday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: