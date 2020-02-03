The Masked Singer revealed: Every unmasked celebrity contestant on season 3

The first Masked Singer smackdown episode knocked out a worthy contender when fan-favorite Kangaroo lost the final bout. The singer whose voiced packed a serious punch was revealed to be model and reality star Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's former BFF and Life of Kylie costar, who had a falling out with the Kardashian clan after being caught kissing Tristan Thompson, who was dating Khloe Kardashian at the time. Although she was not a singer before the show, after the elimination, Woods told EW that all of the show's panelists had encouraged her to keep making music. "Even after I got kicked off the show, the judges were saying the same thing. 'This is going to be life-changing for you. I hope you're ready and I hope you keep making music or you start making music.'"