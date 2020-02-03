The Masked Singer revealed: Every unmasked celebrity contestant on season 3
The Unmasked Singers
The Masked Singer is back for a new season, and it's just as wild as ever. Scroll through to see which celebrities have been revealed so far, and check back for updates each week.
Robot
The post-Super Bowl premiere kicked the season off on a high note, but one singer came up a little short on votes. Fans and panelists alike were in for a huge surprise when Robot was unmasked to reveal superstar rapper Lil Wayne.
Llama
Since his very first clue package, the Llama leaned into being someone funny and it was no joke. When he was unmasked on Feb. 5 it was revealed comedian Drew Carey was inside. The Price is Right host told EW the point was to have fun. "There’s no way you can take this show seriously as a singing talent show."
Miss Monster
Miss Monster's run on the show was frighteningly short. It was evident from her first performance that the celeb under the mask was a pro. And indeed she turned out to be none other than Queen of Funk Chaka Khan! The legendary singer told EW she "just wanted to experience" doing the show, but plans to sing unmasked from now on.
Elephant
When the six contestants from Group B finally got to take the stage, Elephant fell short of the pack. When the trunk came off, he was revealed to be skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. Hawk told EW it gave him a "boost of confidence" that he made it further than actual musicians like Lil Wayne and Chaka Khan.
Mouse
Mouse just couldn't squeak through the competition. The adorable rodant mask was removed to reveal yet another legendary singer: Dionne Warwick. The Grammy winner tells EW she decided to compete on the show after seeing fellow songstresses Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle do it in earlier seasons. "I said, 'Well, two of my buddies did it, why not me?'"
Taco
Competition in the Group B finals was as tough as the Taco's shell and the spicy competitor just couldn't take the heat. The crunchy crooner was revealed to be Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron. Bergeron told EW it was especially bizarre for him to stay in disguise on set because many people who work on The Masked Singer have worked on DWTS. "Some of the gang was stunned when I took the mask off."
Bear
Group C kicked off with the most jaw-dropping moment yet when the cuddly tie-dyed teddy was revealed to be a rapping Sarah Palin. The judges were blown away, although they did get kind of close by guessing Tina Fey.
Swan
Time for a Swan song. The graceful bird was the second celeb to go from Group C, but only after professing her love for panelist Ken Jeong. The Swan was unmasked to reveal former Disney star Bella Thorne, who costarred with Jeong in 2015's The DUFF. Thorne told EW she wanted to do the show to test herself, "I like doing things that I've never done. I like getting over my scariness, you know?"
T-Rex
T-Rex just couldn't dino-soar above the stiff competition of the Group C finals. The fierce creature turned out to be YouTube sensation and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa. The 16-year-old told EW that she wasn't nervous at all about doing the show. "Nobody knew that it was me performing, but I just pretended like they did."
White Tiger
He awkwardly rapped his way into the Top Nine, but TV's other Tiger King's reign has come to an end. The gentle beast was eliminated on the April Fools' Day episode, but it was no joke that New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was under the mask. The three-time Super Bowl champ told EW the singing show had similarities to the NFL. "You get a little shakiness going, your nerves are rumbling right before you get up on stage and before a big game. It's definitely different conditioning. It's just opening up a whole new aspect in your body. It feels good when you're done."
Kangaroo
The first Masked Singer smackdown episode knocked out a worthy contender when fan-favorite Kangaroo lost the final bout. The singer whose voiced packed a serious punch was revealed to be model and reality star Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's former BFF and Life of Kylie costar, who had a falling out with the Kardashian clan after being caught kissing Tristan Thompson, who was dating Khloe Kardashian at the time. Although she was not a singer before the show, after the elimination, Woods told EW that all of the show's panelists had encouraged her to keep making music. "Even after I got kicked off the show, the judges were saying the same thing. 'This is going to be life-changing for you. I hope you're ready and I hope you keep making music or you start making music.'"
Banana
The second smackdown episode took out another apeeling contestant. The Banana slipped off his mask to reveal Poison frontman and Rock of Love reality star Bret Michaels. With a voice any fan would be able to recognize, Michaels confessed to EW that he tried to disguise his signature style throughout the season. "I was hoping I threw everybody. But even from word go, the fans figured it out. I was like, damn it. I tried everything I could do to throw them off."
Astronaut
Despite some out of this world performances, Astronaut just couldn't stick the (moon) landing and was sent packing during the Battle of the Sixes. The spaceman was revealed to be country star Hunter Hayes. After his elimination, Hayes revealed to EW he may have bent the truth a bit to score a spot on the show. "I won't say I lied, but I didn't really tell them about the potential for claustrophobia," Hayes said. "Thank God it wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be. I had an advantage with my mask. I could see almost everything."
Kitty
After giving purr-fect performances all season long, Kitty's nine lives came to an end during the quarterfinals. The friendly feline was unmasked and revealed to be singer and former America's Got Talent finalist Jackie Evancho. After her elimination, Evancho told EW she suspected it was her song choice (Amy Winehouse's "Back to Black") that did her in. "I didn't have a really good song that hyped up the audience, got them excited. I think ultimately, that's why I got kicked off. If I had a different song, I probably would have still been on the show."
Rhino
The final four were fierce competitors, but the Rhino just couldn't shoehorn his way into the finals. The giant crooner was uncovered to reveal former MLB pitcher Barry Zito. After his elimination, the famed athlete detailed to EW how his wife had gone into labor just hours after one of his final performances. " I had to jump on a plane right at 11 p.m. after I sang 'You've Lost That Loving Feeling.' We had our baby hours later. So it was pretty gnarly. Two days after we had the baby and I was up for two days straight in the hospital, I got back on a plane and flew back out for my last performance before I got unmasked."
Who's next?
Which celebrity will be revealed next? Keep up with the clues about every season 3 contestant so far to make your guesses — and compare with EW's predictions — and check back here as a new singer is unmasked each week.