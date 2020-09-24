The Masked Singer revealed: Every unmasked celebrity on season 4
The unmasked singers
The Masked Singer season 4 is in full swing, and the show is just as wild as ever. Scroll through to see which celebrities get unveiled throughout the season.
Dragon
The dragon was slayed in the season 4 premiere. The ferocious firebreather mask was removed to reveal famed rapper Busta Rhymes. The 12-time Grammy nominee told EW he'd love to return to The Masked Singer one day. "If the opportunity presents itself again to be a part of The Masked Singer, you can definitely look forward to seeing me do it in a whole new way. I'll make it that much more challenging for y'all to figure out who it is. That's a fact."
Who's next?
Which celebs are under the rest of the masks? Follow EW's list of clues for every season 4 contestant to see if you can guess. And check back here each week to see the latest reveal.