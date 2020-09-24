The Masked Singer revealed: Every unmasked celebrity on season 4

The dragon was slayed in the season 4 premiere. The ferocious firebreather mask was removed to reveal famed rapper Busta Rhymes. The 12-time Grammy nominee told EW he'd love to return to The Masked Singer one day. "If the opportunity presents itself again to be a part of The Masked Singer, you can definitely look forward to seeing me do it in a whole new way. I'll make it that much more challenging for y'all to figure out who it is. That's a fact."