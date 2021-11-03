Looks like someone is ready to use the Take It Off Buzzer on Caterpillar.

The Masked Singer finally returns tonight and there may be a big shocker

After missing a week due to the World Series and coming down to the wire as to whether it would be preempted again for a potential Game 7, The Masked Singer is finally back tonight on Fox. And we may be seeing a historic moment.

EW can reveal an exclusive look at tonight's episode in which Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg appears to be about to use the Take It Off Buzzer for the first time to unmask Caterpillar. In the clip (below), a lightbulb seems to go off for the panelist after a clue is revealed about the contestant being estranged from his family. "I know who it is!" she exclaims, excitedly jumping up and down and asking for the buzzer. McCarthy-Wahlberg's fellow panelists Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong plead with her not to use the buzzer, while Robin Thicke and the audience cheer for her to push the button. Of course, the clip cuts off right before she makes her decision.

The buzzer is a new twist introduced this season. It can be used by a panelist who is convinced they know a contestant's identity and wants to prove it mid-show by hitting the button and naming them. If they are correct, that contestant has to immediately unmask and exit the competition. The panelist then gets two points toward the Golden Ear Trophy. But if they're wrong, the contestant remains masked and the panelist loses two points. The buzzer can only be used once in Group A and once in Group B.

Tonight's Thanksgiving-themed episode features the return of singers from Group B, which includes Caterpillar, Queen of Hearts, Mallard, and Banana Split, and also sees the introduction of the season's final Wild Card contestant, Beach Ball. Frequent guest panelist Joel McHale is also back to bask in the fun.

THE MASKED SINGER Beach Ball performs on 'The Masked Singer' | Credit: FOX

Tune in tonight to see Beach Ball's big reveal and to find out if Caterpillar beats the buzzer.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

