The Masked Singer's Ram revealed to be Emmy-winning sportscaster after drama-filled duel

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer's seventh season is bringing the drama.

After the season's premiere featured two major firsts for the show — a contestant's head coming fully off onstage and a medical emergency mid-performance — episode 2 followed up with even more made-for-television antics.

First, host Nick Cannon introduced the all-new "duel," which would see the bottom two performers battle it out with an extra performance to determine who goes home. (Basically, it's the Smackdown seen in early seasons of the show). Also new to the stage this week was guest panelist Eric Stonestreet, who actually proved to be a pretty good guesser.

The Masked Singer Ram performs on 'The Masked Singer' | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Continuing the show's long-running tradition of kicking off and ending an episode with its strongest performers, episode 2 started with Firefly, who sang an upbeat rendition of "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)" by Michael Jackson, complete with some fun choreography. Cyclops went next with "Suspicious Minds" by Elvis Presley, which was followed by Ram's version of "Learn to Fly" by Foo Fighters. Thingamabob ended regular gameplay with "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran, which brought panelist Ken Jeong to tears. In one of the show's purest moments, fellow panelist Nicole Scherzinger could be seen afterwards giving Jeong a much-needed hug.

Afterwards, all four singers were brought onstage for the duel reveal. After all the votes were tallied, Ram and Firefly somehow managed to get the least love. The decision appeared to shock Firefly, who promptly left the stage without warning. As Cannon and Ram awkwardly stood there waiting for her to return, the panelists debated what could have happened to have the star vocalist end up in the bottom two. Eventually, the vibrant bug made her return, and no explanation was given for her mysterious absence.

Ram kicked things off with a short take on "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver, but Firefly proved she didn't come to lose with a version of Ariana Grande's "God Is a Woman," and the horned contestant was promptly booted.

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Jeong doubled down on their guesses of actors Jason Biggs and Jason Sudeikis, respectively, and Scherzinger went with surfer Kelly Slater. All episode, though, Ram seemed to be taunting Stonestreet as if he knew him, and at the last second it clicked for the actor and Domino Masters host, who changed his earlier guess of Ty Burrell to Joe Buck. This seemed to spark something in panelist Robin Thicke as well, who also changed his guess to Buck.

Joe Buck Sportscaster Joe Buck | Credit: Bob Levey/Getty

Finally, the Ram was revealed to in fact be the Emmy-winning sportscaster, and Stonestreet and Thicke made a big show of celebrating their collective win.

Next week's episode will feature the season's first double unmasking, and will reveal who the first singer to make it to the finale will be. Tune in for that next Wednesday on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

