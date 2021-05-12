Guessing this celeb's identity isn't the hardest thing you'll ever have to do.

Who is the Piglet on The Masked Singer? All the clues it's this famous boy bander

The Masked Singer Close this dialog window Streaming Options

When it comes to the mystery of who is behind the Piglet costume on The Masked Singer's fifth season, EW thinks we've solved the case.

Piglet Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

We're convinced that none other than former 98 Degrees member, singer, actor, and TV host Nick Lachey is behind the adorable oinkster's bright blue eyes. Let's break down the biggest clues.

Right off the bat, we started to suspect Lachey when Cluedle-Doo's first clue about him was a reference to warm weather. "Piglet knows how to stay cool, even in the heat," he said. There's another reference to 98 Degrees in the second clue package, when a white board appears that says, "3528 Rushing In./Game." This one takes a little math, but that levels out to 98 rushing yards per game. And, sticking with the football clues, Cluedle-Doo also said in the "Spicy Six" episode that Piglet caught touchdowns from Dan Marino, and Lachey and Marino participated in MTV's Rock N Jock Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004 together.

The first clue package was also reality show-themed, and all about his love life. Lachey famously starred in the reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica with his then-wife, Jessica Simpson, and their relationship and divorce was much publicized at the time. (Hence the clue that he's "given away a few roses and the world saw my heart break" and he learned that "some flowers have very sharp thorns.") Subsequent clue packages mention him later falling in love again with someone he wants to grow old with, which would refer to his current wife, Vanessa Lachey. There's also a likely reference to his kids. In his third episode, his meaningful object clue was a necklace with two dog tags and a "P" charm. The Lacheys have three kids, and one of them is named Phoenix. Lachey has also talked in the past about these very dog tags, which he got as a present from his wife.

Nick Lachey Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

A bunch of the random items in the various clue packages also match up to the former boy bander. The vampire fangs in the most recent episode likely point to his role in the independent vampire horror film Rise: Blood Hunter. The four gold bars could refer to 98 Degrees' four albums. The scoreboard seen in the second clue package said 11 to 3 on it, and he and his wife married in 2011 and have 3 kids. There's also a football helmet with a mustang on it, and Lachey both played football and is from Kentucky, home of the famous horse race the Kentucky Derby.

But if all that doesn't convince you, there's also the damning fact that Piglet and Lachey sound identical. Compare the clips of them singing below.

We'll have to wait for Piglet's unmasking to be sure, but we think it's a pretty safe bet that Lachey will be revealed when that happens.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: