Nash took over hosting duties at the start of season 5 as Cannon recovered from COVID-19.

The Masked Singer says goodbye to Niecy Nash with Nick Cannon's impending return

Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Masked Singer season 5 episode 5.

Niecy Nash has taken her final bow on The Masked Singer.

The comedian and actress, who had stepped in to host the beginning of season 5 in place of Nick Cannon as he recovered from COVID-19, has fulfilled her duties as of Wednesday night's episode.

EW has confirmed that starting next week Cannon will once again be the host of the singing competition and guessing game show, and will remain so for the rest of the season. Nash had initially appeared on The Masked Singer as a guest panelist in the past, so it's possible she'll return in that capacity at some point in the future.

The news comes after Cannon made a shocking return to the show on Wednesday — as a contestant. During the episode, which featured Group B returning to the stage with another new Wildcard celebrity, the Bulldog, the blinged-out pup was unmasked — at Nash's behest — to reveal Cannon. So far this season the wildcards have also included the Orca and Crab.

In addition to Cannon's return, viewers can expect more famous faces by way of Rita Wilson and This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, who are both slated to make their debut on the show as guest panelists later this season.

