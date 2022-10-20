The celeb under the mask talks to EW about what she thought of those wild guesses, what she'd do differently if she could compete again, and her favorite cover of her biggest hit.

Mermaid on The Masked Singer says she wishes she'd disguised her legendary voice

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Mermaid is no longer part of the Masked Singer world.

The enchanting costume was sent home second on the Andrew Lloyd Webber-themed night of the show, after the Maize mask was first sent packing. That glam ear of corn was revealed to be Sex and the City actor and comedian Mario Cantone.

This meant that Robo Girl and Mermaid were sent to this week's Battle Royale, which featured their unique takes on Evita's infamous ballad, "Don't Cry for Me Argentina." Ultimately, Robo Girl prevailed to move on to next week's episode, and Mermaid was unmasked to reveal legendary two-time Grammy winner Gloria Gaynor.

Below, EW caught up with Gaynor to find out what she thought of those wild guesses, what she'd do differently if she could compete again, and her favorite cover of her hit "I Will Survive."

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What was your gut reaction when you got the call to do the show?

GLORIA GAYNOR: I was glad to do it. I mean, I've watched it many, many times. I don't get to watch it as regularly as I'd like to with my traveling, but I think the show is so much fun. I wanted to see what kind of costume they would create for me. Would anybody recognize my voice? Just things like that. Just wanted to be involved.

I don't know if you know this, but they guess you all the time on the show. And then, of course, when you're on TMS for real, Andrew Lloyd Webber was so convinced you were a different famous Gloria, Gloria Estefan. Were you just laughing behind that mask?

I'm like, Gloria and I sound nothing alike! Like, if his experienced ear didn't get it, who has a chance? [Laughs]

In the end, panelists Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger did correctly guess you. What did you feel in that moment?

Well, it was really mixed emotions. Because you'd like to know that people recognize your voice, but I wanted to stay on longer. So it was kind of mixed emotions about that. I wasn't surprised that Robin [Thicke] got my voice. Because he's been to my concert. And he was so crazy at the concert. [Laughs] But it was just a fun thing to do. It really was.

Were you intimidated at all to perform Andrew Lloyd Webber's song in front of him?

No, no, it wasn't... No, I wasn't intimidated. I was pleased for the opportunity. I thought I'd do a good job with it. And I'd hoped he'd be pleased with the job that I did with it, and I think he was. It was just fun doing that song. It was fun. It was catchy. It was melodic. It was different from anything I do. And so it was great fun doing that, and it was an honor to do it in front of him and for him.

People have been clamoring for a Mermaid mask for a long time. Did you have any input on the costume at all and what were your thoughts on it?

I had no idea what it was going to be — I knew it was going to be a mermaid — but what it would look like, I had no idea, and when I got there and saw it, I was in love. I mean, I think that costume is like the best they've ever had. I absolutely loved it. And I was very, very pleased when the audience loved it as well.

Your legendary hit, "I Will Survive," is such a pop culture mainstay that's been covered countless times in countless ways. Do you have a favorite version of it?

I love the one done by Chantay Savage. I feel that she made it her own, and I love that. And then just last week, I saw someone recite it on I think it was TikTok. And oh my gosh, she put so much into it, that I thought if this girl isn't an actress, she needs to be, because I thought that she expressed the words just… I think she's British. But I thought she acted it out so perfectly. It was just so good.

Now that you've done The Masked Singer, do you have any advice for future contestants?

Well, if you want to last more than an episode, and you're well known, you should try to disguise your voice. Because these people are pretty good. They know a lot of artists, they know all kinds of performers, and they're pretty good at guessing. So if you don't want to be guessed, then you really need to do something to try to disguise your voice. I didn't really do that.

Do you wish you would had?

Yeah, because I did want to be on longer.

What would you have sung if you'd gone on in the competition?

I wanted to sing two songs. One was "Unstoppable." And the other was Cynthia Erivo's "Stand Up" from Harriet. I really wanted to do that. First of all, I think it's a great song. Secondly, I don't ever get the opportunity. I don't do songs like that, those kinds of songs are not in my repertoire. And that kind of song really shows off your vocal power. It's just a great song. So I was sorry to not be able to do that. Maybe I'll put it in my show.

What did you take from this experience, personally?

That the audience loved me, and it was just a fun thing to do. So I wasn't looking forward to taking anything philosophical from it, but like I said, had I thought well into that opportunity, I would have disguised my voice. But it's just fun. You know, just relax and enjoy it and have fun.

