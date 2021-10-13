The latest wildcard contestant to join the show has a connection to Taylor Swift.

See the first clip of Caterpillar singing Beyoncé's 'If I Were a Boy' on The Masked Singer

Meet the Caterpillar!

The longest costume to ever grace The Masked Singer makes his debut as the first Group B wildcard tonight, and EW has the exclusive first look at his singing chops. In the clip below, the adorable brace face sings Beyoncé's "If I Were a Boy," and if this preview is anything to go by, we could have another serious contender on our hands.

Not much else is known about the new singer yet, but in the season 6 sneak peek episode, the clue given for Caterpillar was a picture of Taylor Swift. Could it be someone who has been linked to the singer in the past, perhaps someone who has worked with her?

Also tonight, the characters from Group B return for their second performances of the season. The season 6 contestants boast a combined 85 Grammy nominations and 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy nominations, 12 Razzie Award nominations, two Super Bowl appearances, and two lifetime achievement awards.

Find out who will be unmasked on the all-new "Date Night" episode of The Masked Singer tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

