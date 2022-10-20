The celebrity under the mask tells EW the costume was 'Mae West as an ear of corn' and teases what to expect from 'And Just Like That' season 2.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The music of the night on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer was that of legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber — and the Phantom of the Opera himself would be pleased by the presentation.

Panelist Nicole Scherzinger kicked things off with a beautiful performance of "Memory" from Lloyd Webber's Cats, which was followed up with Ken Jeong's best Phantom impression. After those shenanigans, it was time to let the contestants tackle songs from Lloyd Webber's oeuvre.

We got an all-new set of singers this week, with the oh-so-glamorous Maize kicking things off with "Heaven on Their Minds" from Jesus Christ Superstar. This was followed by the divalicious Mermaid's take on "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Last to go was Robo Girl, who sang "Bad Cinderella" from Bad Cinderella.

As always, someone had to go home first, and the unlucky winner was Maize. Guesses for him were all over the place — Jack White, Jonathan Groff, Nathan Lane, and Bowen Yang — but ultimately Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg put her Sex and the City knowledge to good use, and figured out that it was comedian, writer, actor, and singer Mario Cantone, who plays Anthony Marentino on SATC and its sequel series, And Just Like That.

Before the big reveal, EW caught up with Maize himself — a.k.a Mario Cantone — to dish on his fabulous costume, his fanboying over Lloyd Webber, and what we can expect from the new season of And Just Like That.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You are no stranger to comedy and you're no stranger to performing on stage. Was being on The Masked Singer inevitable?

MARIO CANTONE: No, but I was hoping they'd ask me because I love singing. I love to sing. I sing in my stand up; I have a band. I started on Broadway. So I really was happy to do it. And it was an amazing experience. I had the time of my life and it was really fun. I got to sing for the panel and Andrew Lloyd Webber, what could be better than that?

Tell me about your experience on the show. What happened?

Oh, I'm fabulous. But I was robbed! I unfortunately was eliminated. I don't know why. I was heartbroken. But it was fine. The accolades from the judges and Andrew Lloyd Webber was worth it all. Getting to sing one of his songs from Jesus Christ Superstar called "Heaven on Their Minds," which is the opening number, that was a thrill.

Did any of your famous costars know you were doing the show? Who did you have sign NDAs?

No, just my husband [Broadway's Jerry Dixon] knew. My husband signed the NDA with me, and he came with me. He helped me vocally with the song before we flew out to L.A. to do it all. And then I worked with an incredible vocal coach. From top to bottom, everybody that I worked with, the producers, the musical director, Miguel [Gandelman], they were pros. They were all really amazing and helpful. It was exciting. I don't do many shows like this. I'm asked, I'm usually like, "No, no," but this is a singing show. It's a singing competition. So I'm like, "Let's go." Except you do have to be dressed in a very cumbersome costume, which can be very challenging to move in.

Yes, and your costume in particular threw the judges off at first. Tell me about that.

It's Mae West as an ear of corn. That's how I looked at it. They originally designed it as like a show girl. And if you look at her, she looks like Mae West as an ear of corn, and I love Mae West. So yeah, I loved the costume, although I got lost in it a few times. It was very large in there.

What surprised you the most about doing The Masked Singer?

What surprised me was that it was less scary than I thought it was gonna be. Because you had so many people helping you through it, musically, psychologically. That was a surprise, that it all worked out well, because I don't do many of these kinds of shows. But nothing was too surprising to me [in terms of] the the way it went. It was a thrill.

I'd be remiss if I didn't ask you about And Just Like That season 2...

Yes! We just started filming it. I just started last week.

What can fans expect?

I can't tell you anything. I can't tell you nothing. You want to see me at the bottom of the Hudson River in cement shoes? No, I don't think so. We just started. We're having a great time. It's our second season, and it's very exciting. I'm loving it. I loved last year, I was thrilled with it. And this year, it's gonna be even better. It's going really well.

Will there be any more resolution to Stanford and Anthony's story? I think some fans were surprised by the way Stanford was written out of the show after Willie Garson's passing.

Well, what I say to the people that are surprised about that, [I'd] like [to see] you write it — you write that on the fly. It's very difficult, you know, and I was actually pleased with the way they did it. We miss Willie so much. It was a devastating loss last year. It was really awful. And you have to write on the fly and keep going, but we did. But, I don't know, I get the scripts two at a time, and I don't want to know anything until I get them at the table read. That's just how I am, so, I don't know about that just yet. I'm sure he'll be talked about, though.

