The Masked Singer reveals the Lemur as famous supermodel and actress

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer.

It was all (monkey) business as usual on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

After spending three weeks with the first group of contestants from Team Bad, Team Good, and Team Cuddly, this week's episode finally introduced some new singers from each camp. The odds are technically stacked against Team Bad with this new batch, because Team Good and Team Cuddly each revealed two fighters apiece — with Armadillo and Ringmaster belonging to the former and Lemur and Miss Teddy to the latter. However, in true Bad fashion, there could be up to three singers hiding in the one costume they sent for battle: the Hydra.

Miss Teddy kicked things off with a lively performance of "Tell It to My Heart" by Taylor Dayne (shout out to the Popcorn from season 4!), which was followed up with Hydra's hilarious performance of "Hey Soul Sister" by Train. Do we hear two or three voices behind those smoke-breathing heads?

Proving herself to be not just one of the most interesting costumes on the show to date, but also a serious competitor for the Golden Mask Trophy this season, Ringmaster was next with a beautiful performance of Miley Cyrus' "The Climb." Lemur was up afterwards with "I Feel the Earth Move" by Carole King, and Armadillo ended things on a beefy note with "Secret Agent Man" by Johnny Rivers.

The last few weeks were quite eventful on The Masked Singer, with contestants' heads rolling (literally, in one case), dramatic showdowns, and on-stage medical scares. But tonight's episode was pretty tame by comparison, with no obvious hiccups to note. And, as always, after the final performance it was time to send someone home (or back to Madagascar).

That's right: Lemur was the unlucky one to go home first from this group. Thanks in part to her skincare commercial-themed clue package, guesses for her identity from the panel included stars with related endorsements or who'd graced the covers of magazine, such as Jennifer Aniston, Goldie Hawn, Melanie Griffith, and Pamela Anderson.

In a surprise twist, though, panelist Ken Jeong, who had previously received a chorus of boos and shouts of "No, Ken!" for guessing Aniston, pivoted to a different guess. Latching on to the magazine clue and references to Roxie Hart in Chicago, Jeong decided to guess supermodel, actress, and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley. Much to everyone's pure delight and surprise, he was right, prompting fellow panelist Robin Thicke to joke, "Give Ken some props. It went from 'No, Ken,' to 'Go, Ken.'"

After the unmasking, Jeong thanked Brinkley for "restoring his reputation." "I owe you!" he told her, as Thicke congratulated him on his "best guess in seven seasons."

With the win, Jeong joins Thicke as the only panelist to guess a contestant's identity right so far this season. (Thicke previously correctly identified Ram as sportscaster Joe Buck).

Stay tuned for more with Hydra, Miss Teddy, Armadillo, and Ringmaster on next week's The Masked Singer, airing Wednesday on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

