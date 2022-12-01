The Masked Singer's Lambs reveal one of them was asked to do the show twice, and why they refused

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the season 8 finale of The Masked Singer.

The Lambs have flocked off to greener pastures.

The harmonious trio was the first to go home on Wednesday's jam-packed season 8 finale of The Masked Singer, which automatically meant that Harp won the season. Before she could be crowned and unmasked though, these adorable runners-up had to be revealed.

Panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg faired pretty well in the finale, with two of the four ultimately guessing correctly. McCarthy-Wahlberg kept with her former guess of the Chicks, and Jeong got his usual crowd jeers for his guess of the Kardashian sisters. But it was Scherzinger and Thicke who went with pop group Wilson Phillips — which consists of sisters Carnie and Wendy Wilson, and Chynna Phillips — and ultimately reigned victorious.

EW caught up with two of the three Lambs (Phillips was unable to make it) to discuss which of them turned down the show in the past, the weird coincidence behind their Harry Styles cover, and more.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First of all, congratulations on making it to the finale. Did you guys set out to win the show or were you just happy with whatever happened?

WENDY WILSON: Well, I mean, we wanted to win, but we were ready for anything, basically. If it was meant to be that we won, great. If it wasn't, then we would be happy for the winner.

CARNIE WILSON: Right. But we also knew that we would have to really focus, and part of the craziness of the show is that you don't know who anyone is. So you don't know who you're competing against, so it's like you kind of have to compete with yourself all along, because you don't know who the hell is under the mask.

The Masked Singer The Lambs perform on season 8 of 'The Masked Singer' | Credit: Michael Becker / FOX

What was your reaction when you first got the call to do the show?

WENDY: We were kind of surprised. We were flattered, honestly, that they thought of us. And I was kind of in shock, but it was exciting. It was really great.

CARNIE: I was asked to do it two times before this by myself. And I actually was too scared to do it by myself. So when they called and said [it'd be for] Wilson Phillips, I said, "Okay!" We all sing on our own, but there's nothing like the sound of the three of us. And I just felt like it was the right thing if we were all together. But it didn't take away from the initial sort of reality of like, wow, because it's such a huge show. And the people out there, they take it real seriously. There's so much mystery to it. And I was thinking about it, what is the real appeal of it? It's got this almost European-Japanese TV flare. But the real appeal that makes it so titillating, and I don't know, sort of playful, is the fact that there are masks. People love a before and after, they love a reveal. It's very dramatic. So, we knew it was a big deal to be asked to be a part of it.

WENDY: For sure.

It seems like you guys had fun doing it. What was your favorite performance?

WENDY: I was so excited because I got to sing my favorite song from my favorite country band, which is Lady A's "Need You Now."

CARNIE: And that was my idea.

WENDY: It was Carnie's idea, but it was a dream come true for me.

CARNIE: Yeah, I like that one, too. I thought that "Ironic" was really, really cool because it was like a total harmony blast when the song didn't have harmony really. I mean, there was some harmony on Alanis' [Morissette] record, but we were very lucky to get the clearance for the song because the co-writer of that song was our co-writer and producer, Glen Ballard. So I don't know if he pulled some strings with the publisher, but they wound up saying, "Only for you will we clear this," so we were really lucky with "Ironic."

I know they do allow you to tell some people that you did the show, if they'll sign an NDA. Did you guys have anyone do that?

WENDY: I mean, when we got home with our kids and stuff, I think they knew partly what was going on. But they were sworn to secrecy. So that's about it.

CARNIE: I mean, we were told that we weren't allowed to tell anyone. So we told our mother, and I told my best friend, and the kids, and that was it. And it was very hard. Because every week, every week, somebody, it didn't matter if it was literally at the nail salon or the market, or wherever, somebody would say, "Hey, are you guys the Lambs?" I had to like smile and say, "Oh, you'll just have to find out" or change the subject. I mean, it was really not easy. And I had to ignore the tweets. Just ignore it, ignore it, ignore it. I don't like ignoring usually.

WENDY: Oh, you're kidding! [Both laugh]

On the show, you mentioned you wanted to make your kids proud. Are they proud?

WENDY: You know, I think they're kind of flipped out by it. Like when they watch it they don't know what's going on.

CARNIE: It's so crazy the way the show is, where they have the clues and the next thing and the next — it's very high energy. It's so wacky, the show. And I think the kids, whenever they see us perform, I think I can speak for all of them, they're always so proud. But they're just like, so humble. And they're so used to seeing us performing, but it's almost like… I can't explain it. It's like they don't want it to be real because they're, not scared of it, but…

WENDY: I also think if their friends found out, that hopefully they would think it's cool, you know? And then they would be like, "Oh, yeah!"

CARNIE: Or that they were worried that someone was going to ask them about it, because they knew they weren't supposed to tell anyone. A couple of times, my daughter Lola, she's 17, she got approached a couple times. And actually Lucy did too, my 13-year-old, but they're really smart. They knew how to dodge it.

You guys just released your first new song in 10 years, and it's a cover of Harry Styles' "Boyfriends." Why did you choose that song?

WENDY: Well, first of all, we love Harry Styles. We're big fans of his. And when we heard "Boyfriends," we just knew that that song, if any song, could be perfect for us, because of the three-part harmony the whole way through. So we just said, "You know what guys? Let's go for it. Let's do it."

CARNIE: Yeah, and I had a funny little thing happen. My daughter Lola — Harry's album just came out, and she was listening to it. And even though "Boyfriends" wasn't the first single, she said to me, "Mom, you have to listen to this song. It's incredible." And I remember specifically, we were going through the drive-through of In-N-Out and I played the song, and we were in a long line. And I played the song and I went, "This would be so amazing for Wilson Phillips." And she goes, "Yeah, you should ask the girls." I said, "Yes, I've got to ask them." So as we got our burgers, we pulled over to eat, and I checked my email.

WENDY: These are nice details, by the way.

CARNIE: I know, sorry. And there was an email from our manager saying, "You guys have to check out the song 'Boyfriends.' I think it would be a great cover for you." And so not 20 minutes after Lola had said that, that happened. And then we heard the song again at a hotel. And we were like, "That's it. We have to do it." But, isn't that weird?

Wilson Phillips attends the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Wendy Wilson, Chynna Phillips, and Carnie Wilson | Credit: Tasia Wells/Getty Images

It was kismet! Does this mean you guys are going to put out more music together?

CARNIE: Well, my fingers are always crossed for that. So I hope that we do. I hope this is a catalyst for something. I know there's a lot more creativity, songwriting, and singing in our hearts and our souls and nothing fills us up like singing and writing together. It's been a really long time since we've written songs together. So that would be, to me, the ultimate [goal], because we have done a few cover albums already. It's time for original material.

WENDY: Yeah, it's been many, many years since we've even delved into our creativity and done our own stuff. So it would be really nice to see what we have inside us and have some original music put out.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: