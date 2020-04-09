The Masked Singer Kangaroo reveals what the judges all told her after she got kicked off

Image zoom Michael Becker/FOX

Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Masked Singer season 3, episode 11.

Jumping Jehoshaphat, somebody give that Kangeroo an album deal.

Though she's never sung professionally, Jordyn Woods — a.k.a. the bedazzled Kangeroo — was a big hit for fans of The Masked Singer. Previously known for her longtime (and former) friendship with Kylie Jenner, the 22-year-old model may start a whole new chapter in her life now that she's proven she can carry a tune. Here, the former co-star of Life of Kylie talks about her previous experience in front of a live audience (hint: think Shakespeare) and how her vocal coach got her onto the Fox show. What she won't talk about, however, is her status with the Kardashian Family: Her publicist put the kibosh on any questions about her heavily-publicized fight with Jenner last year.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Did you go into this competition thinking you had to disguise your voice? Because so many viewers guessed it was you pretty quickly. They also seemed to sense your shyness.

JORDYN WOODS: I guess I'm very distinctive. I didn't realize how distinctive my voice is, the cadence of it, the slight rasp to it, how I walk, my little laugh that I do all the time. So people were quick on it. I thought I had at least a few episodes before I was discovered, but right away from the first one everyone knew it was me, which I guess is cool. It's fine. I was always super shy growing up, so I'm not too shy anymore now. But definitely when it comes to performing, I had never sung outside of my house, outside of my shower, in front of anyone, so I was nervous hitting the stage every time. So I guess it's appropriate to say that I was shy, but I had fun.

When did the producers first reach out to you?

My vocal coach is one of the lead vocal coaches on the show, so he was the reason I even started watching the show. He asked me, "What do you think of this? Would you ever do it?" He mentioned my name to them and next thing you know they reached out and I was on the show. It was just crazy.

How long were you studying with your vocal coach?

Well, I've known him for a long time. We just really started working together again probably five years ago. I took a couple of vocal lessons and every time I would see him he'd be like, "When are you going to sing? Are you going to sing? You have a great voice, we need to start working." So I decided during the middle, end of last year that I had some free time and I really love music. So we started working together again.

Have you ever performed in front of a live audience? Even back in grammar school?

Honestly, just the school plays that you have to do. I did Macbeth in elementary school, but I was never in theater or anything like that. I admired people that did, but I didn't even think I would ever be really on stage performing, and now the whole world's requesting an album.

Wait, did you say Macbeth? You were in Macbeth?

Yes. I played one of the witches. It was interesting, but it was the requirement in fifth grade. We had to do it.

Did you have several costumes to choose from?

From the beginning everyone was pretty sold on the Kangaroo for me. Of course I wanted to have something fun and girly like Miss Flamingo from last season, but I felt like it was cool and different to be the Kangaroo. It had that kind of appeal of, is it a boy or is it a girl? I think the mystery of the characters is really cool, so I wanted something that had people wondering. And kangeroos are strong animals, they're fighters. It's a lot like my personality although I don't really like to fight.

So talk about your first performance of Robyn's "Dancing on My Own." How did that feel? What was going on in your stomach?

I mean, if I could look in myself, my hands were probably shaking. My heart was racing, I had butterflies. But I really dedicated that performance to my father and I felt like I got the strength to pull through, and honestly my first performance is one of my favorite performances that I did the whole season.

Who did you have sign the NDA?

The only people who knew were my family ... my mom and my sister and my brothers. I didn't tell my grandparents, my aunts, my uncles, my friends. I just felt like it was better for it to be a mystery.

Did your friends think it was you?

A lot of people did reach out. They would be like, "I'm so proud of you." I'm like, "What are you talking about?" If I don't say anything, now it looks suspicious. I would say how tired I was because I was working the day before. And they were like, "Oh, what are you working on?" I'd say, "Oh, just an action pilot. I'm going to be on a new action TV show and it requires a lot of running, so I'm just drained.' Little did they know I'm actually running around in a kangaroo costume.

Ha! So there is no action TV pilot on the side?

Honestly, not yet. Maybe in 2021.

T-Pain dropped a new album the night of the season 1 finale and Wayne Brady dropped a single the night of the season 2 finale, but neither of them were debut albums since already had music out. Jordyn, you could be the first Masked Singer contestant to release a debut album!

Even after I got kicked off the show, the judges were saying the same thing. "This is going to be life-changing for you. I hope you're ready and I hope you keep making music or you start making music." I don't know what to expect. I think life's about not having expectations, but I think that this just shows a whole different side of me that people didn't even know existed. And that's a cool part of me being on the show, because the world is finding out something new.

