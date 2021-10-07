Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke will also be duetting with the masked celebrities.

Jesse McCartney and Michael Bolton to duet with contestants on The Masked Singer — plus a huge clue

The Turtle is coming home!

Jesse McCartney, who donned the reptilian mask in season 3 (when he was robbed placed second), is coming back to the show to perform this season. McCartney will duet with one of the finalists from Group A on the episode airing Dec. 1. He will be joined by two-time Grammy-winning singer Michael Bolton in that episode, who will be singing with the other lucky Group A finalist.

Jesse McCartney, Michael Bolton Jesse McCartney and Michael Bolton will be making sweet music with two Group A finalists on 'The Masked Singer.' | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

EW can also exclusively reveal a hint that will be given in that episode from Bolton's duet partner. The masked celebrity he sings with might not be so unfamiliar to him. "This isn't the first time I've sang with Michael Bolton, but he doesn't know that," the contestant teases.

EW previously revealed that — for the first time ever — panelists Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke would also be performing. Like Bolton and McCartney, they will each be duetting with a finalist, but from Group B instead of A.

There's still plenty to be revealed on the latest season of the zany singing competition series. Another big twist of the season, the Take It Off Buzzer, has yet to be officially used on the show. And, so far, only 13 of the 16 total contestants have made their appearance on The Masked Singer stage.

Stay tuned for all this and more as The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

