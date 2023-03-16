The episode also featured guest panelist Jennifer Nettles and a surprise appearance by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his little brother, Damir.

The Masked Singer reveals starry identities of Jackalope and Squirrel on Sesame Street Night

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

Some beloved members of Sesame Street were welcomed to The Masked Singer neighborhood on Wednesday.

The family friendly episode kicked off with familiar faces Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Count von Count, Oscar the Grouch, and more singing BTS' "Dynamite." As has been the case with the other themed nights, the characters appeared in various capacities throughout the episode, including giving clues, rooting for contestants, and heckling Ken Jeong (Oscar tells the panelist at one point, "Don't feel so bad, I want you to know that your guesses are always my favorite. They get the audience booing and there's no sweeter sound.")

The episode also featured starry guests of the human variety: Jennifer Nettles. The singer and TV host is the first guest panelist this season. And, in another moment that gave everyone all the feels, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who made headlines back in January after suffering cardiac arrest in the middle of a game, also made a special appearance alongside his adorable younger brother, Damir.

THE MASKED SINGER: Squirrel with characters from Sesame Street in the “Sesame Street Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, March 15, THE MASKED SINGER: Jackalope with characters from Sesame Street in the “Sesame Street Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, March 15 Squirrel and Jackalope on 'The Masked Singer' | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX (2)

For the first time in a few weeks, the episode was relatively drama free, since the Ding Dong Keep It On bell was already used and cannot be rung again until next round. Reigning champ Squirrel kicked things off with "Just the Two of Us" by Grover Washington Jr. ft. Bill Withers. She was joined by two new competitors this week — Fairy and Jackalope. Fairy sung "You're No Good" by Linda Ronstadt and Jackalope tackled Shakira's "Whenever, Wherever."

When it came time to send the first contestant home, Squirrel lost the crown. Final guesses for her included Heather Graham (Robin Thicke), Katherine Heigl (Jeong), Kate Hudson (Nicole Scherzinger), and Anne Hathaway (Nettles). As EW predicted last week, Squirrel was in fact Watchmen star Malin Akerman, who Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg also correctly guessed. Given that she and Jeong have worked together more than once, including in the film Couples Retreat, the usually unapologetic panelist seemed to actually have some shame for not guessing correctly. "I am so sorry," he tells her, adding that he felt such a sense of dread after his guess when he realized McCarthy-Wahlberg's was probably right. (The feeling was mutual, Ken.)

Warner Bros. Pictures And InStyle Host 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party - Arrivals Malin Akerman | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This sent Jackalope and Fairy to the Battle Royale to duke it out with Imagine Dragons' "On Top of the World." It was a pretty even match, but in the end, Jackalope was sent packing. Two panelists correctly guessed her identity. Scherzinger and Thicke guessed Lele Pons, McCarthy-Wahlberg picked Jenna Ortega, Jeong went with Selena Gomez, and Nettles chose Camila Cabello. In the end, Scherzinger and Thicke were right, and the Jackalope was unmasked to reveal the former Vine star and current YouTube personality and actress.

Lele Pons attends Univision's 34th Edition Of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at FTX Arena on February 24, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Lele Pons | Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

This means Fairy is this week's reigning champion and heads to next week's "Country Night" to face off against two new masked contestants. Yee-haw!

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: