The Masked Singer final 3 predictions: Who's under Turtle, Frog, and Night Angel masks, and who will win

Wednesday is The Masked Singer finals, and our top three couldn't be more different. There's Turtle, a killer at falsettos and pop jams, the voice of an angel Night Angel who excels at big, brassy performances, and a dancing hip-hop Frog. EW takes a look at who has the best winning chances and which celebrities are most likely underneath.

Turtle

Who EW thinks he is: We're all in on Jesse McCartney. First and foremost, Turtle sounds exactly like McCartney and appears to be the same height as the singer and actor. Then there was a surfboard in Turtle's clue package — McCartney has won three Teen Choice Awards (which are shaped like a surfboard), and played a talented surfer in the teen drama series Summerland. Add on top of that references to "Beautiful Soul" (McCartney's hit song) and being a former teen heartthrob, and we're convinced. Not sure yet? Here are even more reasons why the reptilian rocker is McCartney.

Who the panelists think he is: The panelists have thrown around Zac Efron, Joey McIntyre, and even American Idol alum Justin Guarini as the Turtle's possible celeb alter-egos.

Best performances:

Turtle proved he can do slow ballads like Coldplay's "Fix You" and James Bay's "Let It Go," as well as pop bops like Shawn Mendes' "There's Nothing's Holdin' Me Back."

Does he have a shot at winning? Turtle definitely has the winning package: he's got the pipes, the range, and the charisma of a heartthrob.

Frog

Who EW thinks he is: It's definitely Bow Wow. There were nods to his album Doggy Bag, his stint on 106 & Park and CSI: Cyber, plus his home base of Atlanta. Dive deeper into our Bow Wow reasoning.

Who the panelists think he is: In the past, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong thought Frog might be Kevin Hart, but Jeong recently switched his answer to a rapper named ... Lil Fizz from the group B2K. We're not sure where Jeong pulled that name from either.

Best performances: Frog can dance and sing, and he brings the energy every time. And besides hip-hop, he's done fun twists on the Gap Band's funky song "You Dropped a Bomb on Me," as well as Imagine Dragons' pop-rock track "Whatever It Takes."

Does he have a shot at winning? Frog has a tougher shot at nabbing the trophy than vocalists Frog or Night Angel, especially since the last two winners, T-Pain and Wayne Brady, were also powerful singers. Still, as the panelists have said, the contestants who stick around longer aren't always the best singers — White Tiger's lengthy tenure showed us that — but they have to be good entertainers, and Frog definitely knows how to keep us enthralled. Don't count him out just yet.

Night Angel

Who EW thinks she is: There's no doubt Night Angel is singer and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss. There were lots of clues pointing toward her business ventures and music career, with the strongest ones being about gangster grandmas and duck bills. Burruss owns restaurants called Old Lady Gang in the Atlanta area, and she co-wrote Destiny's Child's "Bills Bills Bills." Looking for more receipts? We've got them.

Who the panelists think she is: Jenny McCarthy was spot on, guessing Burruss in the last few episodes. Jeong named Ciara (which he pronounces wrong like "tiara"), but his prediction wasn't as bad as guest star Will Arnett's. The Lego Masters host picked up on a Janet Jackson clue, only for that to lead him to guess ... former Blossom star Mayim Bialik? Big Bang theory, that wasn't.

Best performances:

Night Angel has killed it so many times on the show, and the highlights included her high notes at the end of "Shout!" by the Isley Brothers, plus her excellent rendition of Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name."

Does she have a shot at winning? Right now it's a toss-up between Turtle and Night Angel. She's an absolute pro who can belt it out while expertly navigating the stage and interacting with the panelists and audience (like during the semifinals). Her finals performance will be a make-or-break moment.

